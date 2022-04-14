Alstom wins 10-year contract from Dallas Fort Worth Airport

Innovia APM is a driverless transportation system suitable for airports. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has received a contract worth more than €200m from US-based Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) for an automated people mover (APM) system.

Under the contract, Alstom will deliver operations and maintenance services for the APM system till January 2032.

Alstom will be responsible for the ongoing preventive and corrective maintenance of the system’s 64 Innovia APM 200 vehicles and subsystems, as well as related components.

The components include switches, power distribution, station doors, public address announcements, and station signage.

Related

Innovia APM, a driverless transportation system suitable for airports and dense urban areas, can run on a guideway underground, on ground level, or elevated.

The scope of the work also includes maintenance of the eight-kilometre elevated dual-lane guideway, which consists of the running surface and guide beam.

It covers third rail power and the related switches, the power distribution, guideway heating systems, and the automatic train control equipment.

Since 2000, both entities have been working on the APM system called Skylink.

“The 32 train APM system (64 cars) ) offers convenient passenger travel in either direction on comfortable, climate controlled Innovia APM vehicles, connecting all five terminals of A, B, C, D and E,” said the company.

Alstom Americas president Michael Keroullé said: “We are incredibly pleased and proud to extend our partnership with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

“The customer’s renewed trust in Alstom proves our operations and maintenance expertise in helping customers provide efficient, reliable, and safe service for their end users.”

Meanwhile, Alstom has been selected as the preferred bidder to construct 78 coaches or 26 trains for the Phase II project of Chennai Metro Rail in India.

The company will build three-coach trains that will operate from Poonamallee to Light House in the city, reported The Hindu.