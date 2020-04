French train manufacturer Alstom and Hamburger Hochbahn have announced that the Hesop energy converter has started commercial service.

The energy converter collects 99% of the braking energy generated by the train before being redirected to be used elsewhere in Hamburg, Germany. This is the first time such a system is used in the country.

The Hesop system is featured in Rauhes Haus station, which is located on the U2 line in the metro network.

Alstom Germany and Austria MD Jörg Nikutta said: “Hesop is one of our responses to operators’ need for increased energy efficiency.

“We are proud to have introduced the system to Germany. It is an important element of the clean, efficient public transportation of the future, offering unique economic and environmental benefits.”



In 2018, Alstom signed a letter-of-intent with Hamburger Hochbahn to the Hesop technology and the order was delivered in 2019.

The system was manufactured and developed at Alstom’s Charleroi site in Belgium and Saint-Ouen, France, prepared the system design.

Around 125 units of Hesop of different voltage and power configurations have been installed in different networks, including metros in Milan and Riyadh.

Last month, Alstom secured a contract to equip 77 X31 regional trains with the ERTMS onboard train control system, with an option for 34 additional vehicles.