Alstom secures contract for 20 Coradia Stream trains for Italy

Coradia Stream regional train for the region of Lombardy in Italy. Credit: Alstom Design & Styling.

Alstom has secured a $149.6m (€125m) order from Italian transport company Ferrovienord to supply regional trains for the Lombardy region.

The order is marked as the second contract within a framework agreement signed with Ferrovienord’s parent company Ferrovie Nord Milano (FNM) in November 2019.

Delivery of these trains will begin from June 2023.

Under the first order, Alstom was responsible for the 31 regional trains, which are scheduled to be delivered from next year onwards.

The agreement also had an option to purchase 30 additional trains (up to a maximum of 61) within eight years, along with preventive and corrective maintenance services.

The scope of the latest contract involves the supply of 20 regional trains, named ‘Donizetti’ that belongs to the Coradia Stream range of Alstom’s trains. These trains for Lombardy are being manufactured by Alstom in Italy.

Alstom’s single-deck electric trains feature four traction motors and have a maximum speed of 160km/h.

Alstom Italy managing director Michele Viale said: “We are, as always, very proud to be working with our trusted partners FNM and Ferrovienord to provide modern, comfortable and sustainable regional transportation in Italy. In the last ten years, Alstom has delivered 54 regional trains for Lombardy.

“The new generation of Coradia Stream represents the best solution for meeting the increasing needs of both the region’s travellers and the operator.”

The firm noted that the interior and seating arrangements in the new Coradia Stream trains can be modified to suit diverse needs such as additional seats for longer routes and optimised standing space for shorter journeys.