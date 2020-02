ABB India has received a Rs1.23bn ($17.2m) contract to deliver traction equipment to Indian Railways manufacturing unit Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW).

ABB’s locomotive applications facility in Nelamangala, near Bengaluru, will manufacture the equipment.

Indian Railways expects the equipment to improve its efficiency and to contribute to sustainable transport in India.

ABB will also receive a Rs680m ($9.53m) contract from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) to supply industrial drives.

Its Nelamangala facility will also produce these drives.



ABB India MD Sanjeev Sharma said: “ABB technology is always striving to drive sustainable and meaningful progress for the future. We feel privileged to continue contributing towards sustainable transportation with our best-in-class solutions for the electrification of the Indian rail network.

“Our commitment to energy efficiency also reflects in our offerings for the energy sector. ABB’s industrial drives range has been designed to achieve superior energy efficiency and enhance productivity of drilling activities during exploration, thus reinforcing the nation’s energy security journey.”

In July, ABB received traction equipment orders worth more than $140m from Swiss rolling stock manufacturer Stadler.

ABB supplied equipment that uses the latest technology for trains and locomotives deployed in the US and across Europe.

In February, ABB secured a contract worth more than $42m to deliver traction equipment to Indian Railways. It expects these to improve operational efficiency.

It custom-designed the equipment for Indian Railways and manufactured it at its Nelamangala.