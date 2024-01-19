The first 70 Mireo EMUs of a contract worth up to 540 units have been ordered by Austria’s national railway operator ÖBB from Siemens Mobility.
The tranche of new electrical multiple units will be delivered from late 2027, and the 70 trains will consist of three versions of the successful Mireo model. This production schedule is pushed forward slightly, as the original communication from Siemens Mobility and ÖBB suggested delivery would begin in 2028.
Siemens Mobility said it is designing the new trains with inner bearing bogies as a single car concept for the first time.
Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility said: “Siemens Mobility and ÖBB have long enjoyed a strong and trusting partnership. We are especially proud to deliver a further development of the Mireo platform to ÖBB as a single car concept for the company’s new fleet.
“With their numerous innovations, cross-border operating capability, and high level of passenger comfort and convenience, the new Mireo trains will help make ÖBB’s local and regional transport even more attractive.”
And CEO of ÖBB, Andreas Matthä, explained the passenger experience improvements the new units would bring: “The new trains have a speed of 160 km/h and offer increased passenger comfort, barrier-free boarding, the option of transporting bicycles and Wi-Fi. In addition, a special focus was placed on efficient energy consumption.”
The order consists of 11 73-metre-long trains for “local” use, 28 106-metre-long trains for medium-distance regional use, and 31 106-metre EMUs designed with long-distance transport within the Alps in mind.
While the construction of the new units will be spread across Siemens Mobility’s “global network of… manufacturing facilities” the new bogie systems will be built in Siemens’ Austrian facility in Graz.