North America is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry industrial automation roles

North America extended its dominance for industrial automation hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending January. Credit: GlobalData.

North America extended its dominance for industrial automation hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending January.

The number of roles in North America made up 81.6% of total industrial automation jobs – up from 71.7% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a -0.2 year-on-year percentage point change in industrial automation roles.

Related

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include industrial automation, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for industrial automation job ads in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 66.8% of all industrial automation job adverts in the three months ending January 2021, increasing to 78.4% in the three months ending January this year.

That was followed by India (up 2.3 percentage points), Spain (0.4), and Poland (0.4).

The top country for industrial automation roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 78.4% of all roles advertised in the three months ending January.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for industrial automation workers in the railway industry?

Some 2.8% of all railway industry industrial automation roles were advertised in Bengaluru (India) in the three months ending January.

That was followed by Lebanon (United States) with 2.8%, Louisville (United States) with 1.6%, and Atlanta (United States) with 1.5%.