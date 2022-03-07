North America is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry AI roles

Credit: GlobalData.

North America extended its dominance for artificial intelligence (AI) hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending January.

The number of roles in North America made up 76.6 per cent of total AI jobs – up from 66.3 per cent in the same quarter in 2020.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a -0.2 year-on-year percentage point change in AI roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include artificial intelligence, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for AI job ads in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 58.3 per cent of all AI job adverts in the three months ending January 2020, increasing to 74.9 per cent in the three months ending January last year.

That was followed by Hungary (up 2.7 percentage points), the United Kingdom (up 0.8), and the Netherlands (up 0.4).

The top country for AI roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 74.9 per cent of all roles advertised in the three months ending January.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for AI workers in the railway industry?

Some five per cent of all railway industry AI roles were advertised in Mahwah (United States) in the three months ending January - more than any other city.

That was followed by Atlanta (United States) with five per cent, Louisville (United States) with 4.8 per cent, and Dallas (United States) with 4.8 per cent.