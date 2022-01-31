Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry cybersecurity roles

Credit: GlobalData.

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for cybersecurity hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending November.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 15.7 per cent of total cybersecurity jobs – up from 8.5 per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 3.2 year-on-year percentage point change in cybersecurity roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include cybersecurity, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for cybersecurity roles in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was India, which saw 8.5 per cent of all cybersecurity job adverts in the three months ending November last year, increasing to 15.7 per cent in the three months ending November this year.

That was followed by Belgium (up 5.3 percentage points), Sweden (up 3.5), and France (up 2.4).

The top country for cybersecurity roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 35 per cent of all roles in the three months ending November.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for cybersecurity workers in the railway industry?

Some 6.3 per cent of all railway industry cybersecurity roles were advertised in Charleroi (Belgium) in the three months ending November - more than any other city.

That was followed by Saint-Ouen (France) with 6.3 per cent, Collierville (United States) with 3.4 per cent, and March (United Kingdom) with 3.3 per cent.