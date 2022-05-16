Railway industry companies are increasingly innovating in machine learning

Research and innovation in machine learning in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector is on the rise.

The most recent figures show that the number of related patent applications in the industry stood at 13 in the three months ending March – up from three over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to followed a similar pattern to filings – growing from zero in the three months ending March 2021 to one in the same period in 2022.

Related

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd was the top innovator in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in South Korea, filed eight related patents in the three months ending March. That was up from zero over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the United States based Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp with two patent applications, the United States based Uber Technologies Inc (2 applications), and South Korea based Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co Ltd (1 applications).