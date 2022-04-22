Filings buzz in the railway industry: 11% decrease in robotics mentions in Q4 of 2021

Mentions of robotics within the filings of companies in the railway industry fell 11% between the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

In total, the frequency of sentences related to robotics during 2021 was 167% higher than in 2016 when GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, first began to track the key issues referred to in company filings.

When companies in the railway industry publish annual and quarterly reports, ESG reports and other filings, GlobalData analyses the text and identifies individual sentences that relate to disruptive forces facing companies in the coming years. Robotics is one of these topics - companies that excel and invest in these areas are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

To assess whether robotics is featuring more in the summaries and strategies of companies in the railway industry, two measures were calculated. Firstly, we looked at the percentage of companies which have mentioned robotics at least once in filings during the past twelve months - this was 25% compared to 11% in 2016. Secondly, we calculated the percentage of total analysed sentences that referred to robotics.

Of the 10 biggest employers in the railway industry, Yamato was the company which referred to robotics the most during 2021. GlobalData identified four robotics-related sentences in the Japan-based company's filings - 0.2% of all sentences. FedEx mentioned robotics the second most - the issue was referred to in 0.02% of sentences in the company's filings.

Across all companies in the railway industry the filing published in the fourth quarter of 2021 which exhibited the greatest focus on robotics came from Japan Airlines. Of the document's 1,071 sentences, 10 (0.9%) referred to robotics.

This analysis provides an approximate indication of which companies are focusing on robotics and how important the issue is considered within the railway industry, but it also has limitations and should be interpreted carefully. For example, a company mentioning robotics more regularly is not necessarily proof that they are utilising new techniques or prioritising the issue, nor does it indicate whether the company's ventures into robotics have been successes or failures.

In the last quarter, companies in the railway industry based in Asia were most likely to mention robotics with 0.06% of sentences in company filings referring to the issue. In contrast, companies with their headquarters in Canada mentioned robotics in just 0.01% of sentences.