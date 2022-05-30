Tracking and Position Monitoring Systems

Tracking and monitoring railway vehicles in real time can improve their operational safety and reliability, while reducing the life-cycle costs of both passenger and freight trains by identifying their maintenance needs early.

Railway track monitoring systems are also essential for effectively managing railway infrastructure and fleet operations. For these purposes, railway network operators seek asset tracking and monitoring solutions that are reliable and cost-effective.

Finding railway tracking system suppliers

Railway Technology has listed leading suppliers of railway tracking and monitoring equipment and solutions, based on its intel, insights and extensive experience in the sector.

The list includes suppliers of advanced global positioning system (GPS) tracker systems and railway track monitoring systems that comply with major international standards and safety regulations, including those of the European Commission (EC) and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The list also includes software and hardware suppliers, as well as companies offering comprehensive wireless tracking solutions, integrating the latest GPS technology, proven wireless sensor systems, and dependable cellular communication networks, to provide timely, accurate and actionable information on the location, status and condition of rail assets.

The information in the download document is intended to be useful for rail operations controllers and consultants, railway operations managers and supervisors, railway safety inspectors and maintenance engineers, railway fleet managers, signal operators and communications specialists, and other individuals involved in railway operations.

The document contains detailed information on railway tracking system suppliers and their product and service lines, as well as contact details to aid your purchasing or hiring decision.

Railway tracking and position monitoring equipment and solutions

Tracking and position monitoring equipment and solutions for the railway industry include, but are not limited to: