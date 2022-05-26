Cables, Hoses, and Connectors

Safety and service quality are crucial in passenger rail transport. Power and signalling infrastructure plays a vital role in achieving the same.

Constantly evolving railway infrastructure requires the latest railway connectors, cables, and hoses to be used and installed for seamless railway power supply and communication.

Railway connectors and railway signalling cables are essential components of power, signalling, and data transmission infrastructure along tracks, brakes and controls, and rolling stock. The cables need to be halogen-free and flame-retardant to ensure the smooth operation of railway traction systems and safe railway electrification.

Features of railway connectors and railway signalling cables

The demand for fast and efficient transport systems, including surface rail, underground rail, and other urban mass transport projects, calls for the need to install railway connectors and cables that can withstand extreme heat and temperature conditions.

The cables and connectors ensure the safe and reliable operation of all electrical and electronic devices that are part of the railway infrastructure such as locomotive control, safety, communications, signalling, air-conditioning, and critical braking systems.

Flame resistance and propagation, stripping properties, strength, ease of handling, and transmission rates are some of the features that need to be considered when choosing railway connectors and cable railway systems, apart from electrical parameters such as voltage and current.

Railway connectors and cable railway systems also need to have low crosstalk attenuation and toxicity, in addition to being halogen-free and corrosion resistant.

Railway electrification and railway power supply solutions

Railway electrification and railway power supply solutions are key to building and maintaining a reliable and advanced railway transport system. Some of the solutions include:

Overhead lines

AC and DC railway traction systems

Protection and control systems

Insulated switchgear

Railway modules

Electrical houses

Traction stations

Switching stations

