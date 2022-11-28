Rankings: Research and Development

Excellence Rankings 2022
The Excellence Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.
Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.
What is Research and Development (R&D)?
This category includes organisations that have demonstrated a commitment to the research and development of new products and/or new processes. This can include discovering or creating a unique material, transferring a research or technology development to practice, improving the performance of an existing product or creating a new simulation or design tools.
The category also includes companies that have made significant investments into their R&D processes.
Themes
During the research period the rail industry has seen the need to move away from fossil fuels. Examples of this can be seen with the development of vegetable oil-fuelled locomotive engines, hydrogen storage for hydrogen powered trains and biofuel tests as well as emission reduction systems.
The industry has also seen the need to better its infrastructure with a strong emphasis on automation and centralised operations systems. Such examples include the rail-centric systems for train operations, digitalisation of railway tank cars as well as centralised software improvements for safety infrastructure.
Ranking Categories
The companies in this category have been working hard to develop alternative fuel technologies such as fuel switching locomotives, developing a hydrotreated vegetable oil-fuelled locomotive, as well as hydrogen storage for hydrogen powered trains and testing biofuels for future industry exploitation.
The companies in this category have been developing new automation technology with examples such as digital automatic couplers for railcars, rail-centric systems for train operations as well as an inertial measurement unit prototype.
The companies in this category have been working hard to develop digitalisation solutions for infrastructure such as the digitalisation of railway tank cars and software improvements for safety infrastructure.
The companies in this category have been working on developing sustainability solutions such as a sustainable locomotive design and an emission reduction systems.