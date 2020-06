Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Technology company Voith and European private rail freight operator Lineas have signed a contract for the overhaul of 30 locomotives type HLD 77.

The agreement includes the overhaul with a predefined basic scope, along with other options for variant-specific components and type L4r4 turbo transmissions.

The overhaul will be completed in the next 4.5 years.

Voith stated that the collaboration is based on reliability improvement, cost reduction and downtime optimisation.

Along with the analysis of the technical condition of the vehicles, Voith can also perform a number of upgrades.



Lineas asset maintenance manager Vincent Delfosse said: “This is the first step towards a long-term partnership between Voith and Lineas.

“Thanks to Voith, we have the support of a strong and reliable service partner with extensive experience in diesel locomotive technology that can provide us with qualitative maintenance services tailored to our needs.”

Voith sales rail director Ulf Klaua said: “We are delighted to now be able to consolidate our successful collaboration with Lineas.

“As an innovation driver and technology leader, we appreciate these kinds of constructive partnerships based on a spirit of trust. With our global network of qualified service employees and the latest digital tools and communication channels, we always provide our customers with the right service.”

Earlier this month, Lineas increased the capacity on its trains to replace river Rhine barge traffic.

The rail operator has started offering 14 weekly Xpress services and extra capacity to the Mannheim region from 15 June.

In September last year, Voith signed a contract with French rail group Alstom to deliver RailPack 400DM units.