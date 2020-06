Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The UK’s High Speed Two (HS2) has shortlisted construction firms that will be invited to submit tenders to construct the Birmingham Curzon Street station.

This station is said to be the landmark city centre terminus of the high-speed rail project.

BAM Ferrovial, Laing O’Rourke Construction and Mace Dragados are the three firms invited to bid for the £570m contract.

Mace Dragados is a Mace and Dragados S.A. UK Branch joint venture (JV) while BAM Ferrovial is a BAM Nuttall and Ferrovial Construction (UK) JV.

This follows the UK Government’s approval to proceed with the project’s civil engineering elements and is expected to boost confidence in the construction and engineering sector in the country.



This contract will generate many jobs as the UK aims to recover from the Covid-19 lockdown.

This station is the first HS2 station that received the planning approval and will have net-zero carbon in operation.

It will also feature eco-friendly design and sustainable technologies such as the capture of rainwater and use of sustainable power generation. Around 2,800m² of solar panels will be fitted on the platform canopies.

The station will adhere to the ‘BREEAM excellent’ standard that is provided for buildings that decrease energy usage and materials waste.

HS2 procurement and commercial director David Poole said: “Birmingham Curzon Street is absolutely at the heart of the HS2 project and will help transform the city and the economy of the wider region. We are looking for a partner to take on the highly complex construction phase, working with us to deliver this logistical and engineering challenge.

“It’s great to see how much interest there is in the competition and we look forward to working with the successful bidder to deliver, what will be a new low-carbon architectural landmark for Birmingham and the UK.”

HS2 partnered with WSP and Grimshaw Architects for the station design, which was inspired by the great arched roofs constructed by ‘the Victorian railway pioneers’.

In April, the UK Department for Transport (DfT) gave the ‘Notice to Proceed’ for the construction of HS2.