France-based SNCF Réseau has chosen an integrated solution of Trimble Quadri and Trimble Connect, which will operate as the main system in its Enterprise Common Data Environment (CDE).

With the integration of these solutions, the planners, designers, construction teams and project owners can share information and modernise data workflows.

SNCF Réseau plans to use the strengths of the solutions to address the needs of railway construction and building construction data.

The solution is designed to enable teamwork between stakeholders and permit teams to share each other’s work.

The first phase of implementation is slated to last for 18 months and will test different cases related to the entire lifecycle of the project, starting from design and construction to operations and maintenance.



The sharing of project data between different teams is expected to decrease the data loss risk.

SNCF Réseau BIM Program deputy director Judicaël Dehotin said: “We were looking for a solution that would reach BIM level 2 to enable collaborative model development as a short-term goal. At the same time, our goal for the long-term is to cover all of our digital assets – from design through project completion and ongoing operation and maintenance.

“The combination of Trimble Quadri and Trimble Connect provides an open BIM platform for us to review and manage all assets of the project. This will provide great value both during and after completion of the project, as the model and data collected in project designs and throughout construction will play an increasing role in the investment planning for lifecycle costs for the railway.”

In 2018, Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) in India signed an agreement to deploy Trimble’s Nexala rail asset management solutions.