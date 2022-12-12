Swedish designer Lena Bergström’s candle holder “symbolises the light at the end of the tunnel” is made from the first batch of SSAB’s fossil-free steel

Steel production is still responsible for between 7% to 9% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. All the big players in the steel industry have been experimenting with different methodologies to reduce their carbon footprints, as emissions from steelmaking must be reduced by 50% by 2050 to meet the world’s climate goals, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

One of the simplest solutions available is for manufacturers to change their smelting process by changing Blast Furnaces (BFs), which use coking coal to generate heat, to Electric Arc Furnaces (EAFs), which use electricity. And if the electricity supply is also green, this can dramatically reduce the overall GHG emissions from any steel plant.

Another method is to use hydrogen in the ‘reducing’ process, where oxygen is removed from iron ore without using coal. Iron ore is reduced with hydrogen while in a solid state, hence the name direct reduction, to produce direct reduced iron (DRI), also called sponge iron. Sponge iron is then fed into an EAF, where electrodes generate a current to melt the sponge iron to produce greener steel.

However, there is massive interest in steel-making processes that could produce the metal without any carbon-based materials or energy sources, hence the name fossil-free steel. Alternative methods of iron ore treatments, both at mines and steel plants, are being explored, as well as heat generation without burning fossil fuels. All this research is geared to making steel as carbon-free as possible, as quickly as possible.

The HYBRIT partnership

One of the most advanced of these is the Hydrogen Breakthrough Ironmaking Technology (HYBRIT) steel-making process, which is the result of a partnership between SSAB, the Swedish steel producer, LKAB, a compatriot mining and minerals group, and Vattenfall, provider of green energy to the EAFs at SSAB’s Oxelösund site.

HYBRIT research into this was launched in Spring 2016, with the aim to develop the world’s first fossil-free iron ore-based steelmaking technology and produced its first results in 2021, which became the first commercial delivery of the green metal, from SSAB to Volvo, the automotive giant.

Volvo subsequently used it to manufacture an autonomous electric mining truck, making it the world’s first vehicle made of fossil-free steel. Fossil-free steel is not available in large quantities yet, but HYBRIT’s success means that SSAB will be able to ramp up production volumes to commercial levels by 2026.

According to SSAB estimates, traditional coal-based blast furnaces need about 5466 kWh of energy per tonne crude steel. By comparison, green hydrogen and the HYBRIT technology would only require about 4090 kWh of energy per tonne.

Automotive applications

In the automotive world, Volvo got the ball rolling towards a green vehicle future by designing and manufacturing an electric vehicle (EV) using fossil-free steel (the mining truck mentioned above).

By committing to being climate neutral and achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2040, Volvo Group is moving toward creating the transportation and infrastructure of the future.

Volvo is committed to reducing the carbon footprint of its whole upstream and downstream supply chain, and this most recent invention is a step in the right direction. Volvo is also electrifying all its machinery and vehicles.

Formerly the racing division of Volvo, Polestar has evolved into a stand-alone electric vehicle subsidiary that is jointly controlled by Volvo and its Chinese parent company, Zhejiang Geely. Instead of trying to reduce GHG emissions, the Polestar 0 Project is designed to completely remove carbon emissions from every stage of production.

Until solutions with demonstrated success are in place, its target will be to produce vehicle concepts that do not rely on carbon offsetting. Zero will always mean zero, and Polestar defines it as 0 CO 2 e.

Complete transparency is a necessary initial step in this process, so any claims and statements are provable. As a result, a product sustainability declaration for all Polestar models will be made public, beginning with the disclosure of the tracked carbon footprints of all material sources and destinations.

Volvo’s Trucks division will also be using SSAB fossil-free steel in its vehicles as well. The first steel will go into the truck’s frame rails, which serve as the foundation for mounting all other major parts. Other components of its truck range will begin to use fossil-free steel as the metal’s supply grows.

Converting the supply chain

Faurecia will develop ultra-low CO2 seat structures in partnership with SSAB as its fossil-free steel supplier

Mercedes-Benz is another major manufacturer that has set aggressive targets to convert its entire supply chain of materials and vehicle models. It is committed to decreasing emissions throughout the full vehicle life cycle and building a fleet of passenger cars that is completely carbon neutral by 2039. This will guarantee that all phases of the process, from development to disposal, produce net-zero emissions of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ).

The automaker is moving towards a green steel supply chain by taking another significant step of introducing SSAB’s CO 2 -free steel in its vehicle manufacturing lines. The partners are already working to quickly introduce green steel into its vehicles by 2022, when the first prototype components for body shells constructed of fossil-free steel became available.

Another manufacturer in the automotive supply chain that SSAB is working with is Faurecia, an automotive parts, vehicle interiors, and emission control technology manufacturer and supplier. Both companies will explore the development of fossil-free advanced high-strength steel for use in the automotive-seating business. The deal makes the parts supplier the first in the industry to explore the use of fossil-free steel in its components.