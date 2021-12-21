Spain launches new high-speed railway line

Works related to the project were executed by Spanish infrastructure operator Sacyr. Credit: SACYR S.A.

The AVE (Spanish high-speed rail) to Galicia, which links Madrid to the Galician city of Ourense, has been opened following 16 years of construction.

This new high-speed link will cut down travel journeys from Madrid to Ourense by 1 hour and 28 minutes.

The $677.74m (€600m) project, which included the Atlantic Axis Corridor and the North-Northwest Corridor, involved around 40.5km of platform and 30km of railway track.

Works related to the project were executed by Spanish infrastructure operator Sacyr.

Sacyr worked on the renovation of the Santiago de Compostela Station, along with the construction of platforms and two underpasses for linking them.

The company was involved in Portocamba-Campobecerros Platform Section (Orense) of 4,200m, in addition to the excavation of 7,233m of tunnel.

Work was performed on Carballiño-Lalín Platform segment of 13,280m.

Sacyr excavated around 5,995m of rock for three tunnels as well as 1,740m of viaducts by deploying a movable scaffolding technology.

The project included work on Cerponzons-Portella Platform and track section of 6,248m, along with the construction of three viaducts and a tunnel.

The company also built the Pontevedra-Cerponzons Platform and track section of 6,843.5m.

Under this section, Pontevedra station was repurposed and three false tunnels, stretching for 760m, were established.

Sacyr assembled the Villagarcía de Arousa-Padrón track section which covered 25.7km of track assembly (ballast and slab) on conventional as well as UIC gauge on polyvalent railroad ties.

As part of the Meirama-Bregua Tunnel (A Coruña), covering 5,337m, the company built a 2,600m tunnel using the Austrian method, a 900m cut-and-cover tunnel, and two viaducts.

Besides, the company worked on the construction of a 3,834m double track tunnel, including a 92.5m2 loading gauge.

In January 2020, a consortium including Sacyr Infrastructures and Engineering commenced work on the green line of the São Paulo metro in Brazil.