December 17, 2021

Singapore’s LTA awards another civil contract for CRL1 tunnels

The tunnels will stretch for 6km and will be constructed under Aviation Park Road.

By Anushri Shukla

LTA
Works for this development is slated to commence this month

A Shanghai Tunnel Engineering (Singapore) Pte Ltd – LT Sambo (Singapore Branch) Joint Venture (JV) has secured a $571.51m (S$780m) civil contract from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The scope of the work includes the design and construction of tunnels between Aviation Park station and Changi East Depot as part of the Cross Island Line Phase 1 (CRL1).

Work on this development is slated to commence this month, with passenger service expected to start in 2030.

These tunnels will span 6km and will be built under Aviation Park Road at around 20m below ground level.

LTA said in a statement: “The ground conditions in this area are expected to be challenging as they comprise thick layers of underlying soft marine clay and extensive works will have to be carried out to strengthen the soil condition to ensure that construction works proceed safely.”

The works will be executed as per regulations, such as aviation height restrictions due to its nearness to the Changi Airport.

Both LTA and the contractor will jointly work to reduce any inconvenience during the construction.

As Singapore’s eighth MRT line, CRL1 will stretch for 29km and encompass 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill.

It will support current and upcoming developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, connecting major locations, including Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region.

In September this year, the LTA awarded a civil contract worth $557.48m for the design and construction of Loyang station and tunnels under the CRL1.

