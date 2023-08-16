GlobalData’s jobs reports found Germany’s transport sector out in front. Credit: Shutterstock

German job openings across the transport sector are leading Europe and the nation is second only to the US globally, according to new GlobalData figures.

From 12 May to 10 August, 28,324 transport jobs were advertised in Germany. That is over 20,000 openings on top of Germany’s closest European or EU competitor.

For the same period, the UK registered 7,308 transport jobs and France had 6,732.

Large employers like AP Moller-Maersk are responsible for a significant portion of the currently open jobs and Germany’s central European geography aids its position as a transport hub.

Akshat Sharma, a GlobalData analyst, explained: “In terms of German employment in the travel and tourism sector, it is no surprise that Germany is dominating the European market for job postings. In 2022, German travel and tourism jobs accounted for 7.2% of total employment in the core European market, well over the average of 4.7%.”

Although, as the GlobalData chart above highlights, Germany is a long way behind the US in size of its transport sector, it is also significantly ahead of India, Japan and the rest of Europe.

