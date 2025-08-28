The modernisation will commence with the rollout of new rolling stock in 2027. Credit: Wiliamhero/Shutterstock.com.

Siemens Mobility has been awarded a contract by the Regie Autonome des Transports Parisiens (RATP) to fully automate Paris Metro Line 13 with its advanced CBTC GoA4 technology.

The project is set to enhance one of the city’s busiest metro lines by enabling driverless operations, increasing transport capacity, and improving service reliability and energy efficiency.

The contract will see the provision of an automation system, a new operations control centre, and equipment for 66 trains. It also includes an optional maintenance agreement of up to 30 years.

The decision to automate Line 13 was made by Île-de-France Mobilités in 2022.

The project will leverage Siemens Mobility’s successful experience in automating other Paris Metro lines, with Line 13 to follow by late 2032.

The modernisation will commence with the rollout of new rolling stock in 2027, followed by the transition from the current GoA2 system to the fully automated GoA4 system.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The scope of the project also encompasses the renovation of the Operations Control Centre and staff training.

Siemens Mobility Rail Infrastructure CEO Marc Ludwig said: “Our selection for the Line 13 automation project reflects RATP´s continued trust in our expertise.

“We are proud to support RATP in their ambition to deliver decarbonised, high-performance, and comfortable transport solutions that boost rail attractiveness and contribute to the fight against climate change. Together, we’re shaping the future of mobility in Paris.”

Line 13, which stretches 24km with 32 stations, serves key transport hubs Saint-Lazare and Montparnasse-Bienvenüe and carries over 550,000 passengers daily.

It connects the southwest to the north of Paris and is noted for its high traffic volume, particularly in the northern section beyond Saint-Lazare.

Siemens Mobility’s CBTC GoA4 system promises to bring substantial performance improvements to Line 13, including the ability to adjust frequency dynamically in response to passenger demand.

Real-time passenger information will also be provided onboard trains, enhancing the travel experience.

The project will be managed from Siemens Mobility’s global centre of excellence for rail automation and cybersecurity in Châtillon, near Paris.

In related news, Siemens Mobility Norway has secured a contract to supply a signalling and train control system for the new Diakonhjemmet Station on the Oslo Metro network.

This contract with Sporveien, Oslo’s public transport operator, demonstrates Siemens Mobility’s growing presence in the European rail automation sector.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up