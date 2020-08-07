Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

UK infrastructure manager Network Rail has selected Cygnum from CACI to offer its planning and administration system for conducting internal and external staff training.

Network Rail will use Cygnum, CACI’s digital resource for scheduling and planning, to standardise its methods to offer training and assign delegates to its different courses.

The courses offered will include operational, professional and leadership skills to ensure core staff competency management in Network Rail’s key areas.

Data from across the company will be used to plan demand to ensure that the appropriate courses are scheduled based on staff requirements.

After they are scheduled for the course, delegates will receive the necessary information to maximise the use of the course and reduce disruptions due to cancellations.



Network Rail will also use Cygnum to extend the offer of available training courses to other external institutions in the UK.

CACI senior VP Matt Cooper said: “Competency management and the efficient delivery of staff training is such a crucial area for transport operators, and we are delighted that Network Rail has chosen Cygnum to deliver its planning and administration in this key area.

“By providing Network Rail with a central hub, Cygnum will help Network Rail to realise efficiencies in this area, making the demand processing of its courses straightforward and helping Network Rail to reach as many staff as possible, both inside and outside of its direct operations.”

Last month, Network Rail and RIBA Competitions launched an international competition in a bid to redesign the railway stations in the UK.