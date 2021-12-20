India reaches loan agreement for Surat Metro Rail Project

The project’s total cost has been estimated at $1.69bn (€1.5bn)

The Indian Government has entered into a $498.02m (€442.26m) loan pact with the Germany Development Bank – KfW (Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau) for the execution of Surat Metro Rail project in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The project’s total cost has been estimated at $1.69bn (€1.5bn), of which KfW is providing $498.02m.

French Development Agency AFD (Agence Française de Développemet) will also co-fund the project.

The Government of India reached an agreement with AFD for $281.52m (€250m) in January this year.

Covering a distance of 40.35km, the Surat Metro project intends to improve the transport infrastructure of the region.

In a statement, Indian Ministry of Finance said: “The project also aims at an integrated multi modal transport system in the influence zone of metro corridor to provide first and last mile connectivity and improved access to the metro system. Further, solar energy shall be harnessed at both depots of Surat Metro.”

The project is expected to provide a “reliable and safer public transport” and cut down long delays on key travel corridors in Surat city.

