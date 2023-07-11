The partnership aims to improve safety and connectivity on the extended Paris network. Credit: Shutterstock.

French tech and surveillance corporation Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) has partnered with global communications giant Nokia to provide real-time connectivity for the Grand Paris Express project.

The deal will provide the new metro system with “end-to-end mission-critical infrastructure”, including Nokia’s high-speed network for wireless communication between staff and operational systems.

ALE’s ‘LAN OmniSwitch’ tool is being deployed to stations and remote environments to assist the management of video surveillance and air quality control – all via Internet of Things (IoT) sensors.

ALE said this will allow stations to be managed remotely, from a central control room: “Communication between the centralised control centre and the automated stations, lines and depots, which are closely monitored, is key to daily operations and maintenance and is an important component in the project’s cybersecurity strategy.”

Consumers will also see the benefit of heightened connectivity, with mobile data networks on trains and in stations and what ALE described as “ intuitive ticketing”.

ALE chief business officer Rukmini Glanard said: “Together we will provide a certified mission-critical network, supporting carbon-free transportation. ALE is fully compliant with and committed to sustainable development regulations as defined by the UN Global Compact. This project is a perfect example of our ‘Technology for Good’ strategy.”

Nokia vice-president Nathan Stenson added: “This state-of-the-art technology enables a powerful multi-service IoT network that provides air quality and video monitoring in stations with 13,000 cameras and artificial intelligence to enhance safety and security throughout the Grand Paris Express.”

Both companies are signed up until 2035, with deployment ongoing as the project infrastructure is built.