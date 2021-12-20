Glasgow Subway conducts trial run for new train

Intensive trials of the new trains will be performed throughout 2022. Credit: Strathclyde Partnership for Transport.

Glasgow Subway operator Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) in Scotland has announced completion of the initial two trial exercises of the new Subway train.

These trials were carried out by joint venture (JV) contractors Stadler and Hitachi.

The first of the new Subway trains was tested after the subway’s passenger service was shut for a night.

This project is being executed under the system’s modernisation programme.

Related

Intensive trials of the trains will be performed throughout 2022, starting from April.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you

View all newsletters

By the Railway Technology team

Sign up to our newsletters

Sign up here



These new vehicles have been engineered for Glasgow’s underground and every aspect of the trains will be trialled, monitored, and modified until they meet safety requirements.

Eventually, 17 trains are expected to run, with operations expected to start in 2023.

As part of the initial exercise, a new train was operated from the JV testing facility to Broomloan Depot and then to Govan Station.

It aimed to assess whether the train could run into the Subway utilising its own power.

Under the second phase, the depot locos were tested to see if they could remove the train out of the system in case the operation had to be stopped at any point.

SPT Subway Director Antony Smith said: “I am delighted that these initial exercises, ahead of the in-system testing which is due to begin next year, went well. This has been an event long in the planning. It is an indication that things are moving forward again after a challenging year for the project with the impact of Covid and lockdowns as well as the subsequent travel restrictions for our contractors.

“However, as 2021 comes to an end, getting the first train into the system is real progress and a sign, that we can hope 2022 sees us get back on track with the modernisation programme.”

In October this year, the Glasgow Queen Street station was reopened after a government-funded overhaul.