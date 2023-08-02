Asia has dominated the transportation, infrastructure and logistics industries in terms of the ESG theme. Credit: petrmalinak/ Shutterstock.

Each week, Railway Technology journalists pick out insights from company filings that highlight sentiments in our sector. These filings signals are based on GlobalData’s analysis of earnings statements, call transcripts, investor presentations and sustainability reports. They tell us about key topics on the minds of business leaders and investors, and the themes driving a company’s activities.

This new, thematic filings coverage is powered by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

Filings for the transport and infrastructure sector continue to be gripped by the ESG theme.

Despite a significant drop in 2023, ESG remains a top issue throughout the transport industry, according to GlobalData’s filing analytics.

GlobalData’s analysts have found ESG referenced in 12,683 files so far in 2023, compared to 27,783 submissions in 2022, indicating that it continues to be a major subject.

The subject grew in popularity from 2016 but peaked in 2021. It did not reach 30,000 mentions in 2022 and appears unlikely to reach that high-water mark in 2023.

The data further highlights that the Asian market continues to take the lead with Asia being mentioned over 7,000 times in filings across 2023 so far.

This demonstrates a continued effort from the Asia Pacific region, which has managed to maintain its stance since 2016, as the biggest player in the ESG theme for transport.

Climate change-related innovation had a roughly 23% increase in filings, according to GlobalData’s filing data and analysis of Q1 2022 reports, with Asia taking the lead.

Europe also represents a major player in the ESG focus as the second highest player after Asia in terms of geography mention trends, with a total of 3,864 mentions in 2023.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG recorded the highest positive sentiment across airline companies in the ESG sector with a score of 0.83.

The European airline group reported in its 2022 sustainability report a 33,000t of CO₂ reduction and approximately 10,500t kerosene reduction through 24 projects across the whole group.