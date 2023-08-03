DHL e-Commerce chiefs met with MNG Kargo’s top team in Istanbul. Credit: DHL

Each week, Railway Technology editors select a deal that illustrates the themes driving change in our sector. The deal may not always be the largest in value or the highest profile. But we select it because of what it tells us about where the leading companies are focusing their efforts, and why. We pick apart the deal itself, and the industry theme behind it.

This new, thematic deal coverage is driven by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

The Deal

Global logistics company DHL has acquired 100% of MNG Kargo, one of the leading parcel delivery operators in Turkey. MNG Kargo Yurtiçi ve Yurtdışı Taşımacılık is the company’s full name. It is based in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city.

Why it matters

DHL is one of the few truly global logistics suppliers and this deal will extend its market share in Turkey. The country is strategically located, bridging Europe and Asia and with crucial Black Sea ports which lend the nation geopolitical importance.

Along with its introduction to the domestic Turkish market, the deal will extend cross-border offerings in the region for DHL customers.

DHL has placed its focus on e-commerce in young, growing economies and Turkey fits that bill well.

“Mainly driven by a young, dynamic population with a high affinity for digital communication, the e-commerce market in Turkey is expected to see double-digit growth in the coming years – significantly higher than in the EU markets,” DHL explained.

The detail

The financial details of the 100% acquisition have not been made public.

This acquisition means MNG Kargo will become part of DHL Group‘s European eCommerce parcel network.

MNG Kargo is one of the leading parcel delivery companies in Turkey, delivering parcels to 600,000 addresses per day.

MNG’s current assets include 27 mid-mile sorting centres and more than 800 last-mile branches in all relevant cities in Turkey.

“Alongside sustainability, globalisation and digitalisation we identified e-commerce as a megatrend in logistics and therefore made it an area of focus in our DHL Group Strategy 2025 over the last years,” said DHL Group CEO Tobias Meyer.