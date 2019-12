The Federal Railway Authority (EBA) in Germany has given its approval for the operation of Vectron locomotives equipped with the ETCS Baseline 3.

ETCS helps standardise the train control systems of different countries and aids in interoperability between trains and trackside infrastructure. It is a global standard in the rail industry.

It allows train drivers to receive commands such as permitted speed, targeted speed and distance on their display.

The GSM-R digital railway radio system transmits operational data to the train from the Radio Block Center (RBC). This is located in the rail line’s control centre.

ETCS Baseline 3 is an upgrade on previous models and contains additional features such as a universal braking curve model.



Siemens Mobility expects this to streamline the deployment of ETCS on-board equipment in Europe.

The Vectron locomotive has already secured approval in Sweden and expects to receive the approval from additional countries.

Siemens Mobility CEO Sabrina Soussan said: “The approval for operating with ETCS Baseline 3 marks an important milestone for our locomotive business.

“Siemens Mobility is pioneering the system’s early implementation in the rail industry. By driving digitalisation, we are enabling our customers to make their infrastructure and their trains intelligent and to guarantee availability.”

Siemens Mobility has delivered more than 980 Vectron locomotives to 48 customers. In total, the vehicles have covered over 260 million kilometres.

The locomotives have been approved for operation in Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey among others.

Last month, Siemens Mobility received an order for two Vectron Dual Mode locomotives, from German railroad company Railsystems RP. It unveiled the model last year. Railsystems RP is the first client to purchase the new trains.