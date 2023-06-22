The order from LNG Link reinforces Stadler’s success with the FLIRT in the Baltic region. Credit: Stadler

Swiss rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has received the first order for its Fast Light Intercity and Regional Train (FLIRT) in Lithuania.

Lithuanian railway operator LTG Link and Stadler have signed a contract for the delivery of 15 FLIRT multiple units.

LTG Link also has the option for up to 13 electric FLIRT Intercity multiple units, 15 battery-electric FLIRT multiple units, and 11 battery-electric FLIRT multiple units in the future.

In a first call-off, Stadler will deliver nine electric FLIRT trainsets for intercity operations and six battery-electric FLIRTs to be operated on non-electrified railway lines.

The company will also supply technical support and spare parts for 10 years from the delivery of the last vehicle.

“Stadler has already sold over 2,500 FLIRT trains worldwide – it is a tried and tested, reliable and comfortable vehicle model based on a light-weight modular design, that is available in a number of drive variants, meets the expectations of the most demanding customers and is environmentally friendly,” said Peter Spuhler, executive chairman of the Stadler Group.

“I’m happy that our vehicles will soon carry passengers in Lithuania too. I’m certain that Lithuanians will love FLIRT trains and enjoy travelling on them.”

The nine FLIRT Intercity electric multiple units are 93-metre-long five-car units, with a capacity of up to 200 passengers. Each train can accommodate 14 to 30 bicycles, according to the season of the year and route-related requirements.

The six FLIRT battery electric multiple units with a length of over 65 metres will consist of three passenger cars and a dedicated Power Pack car housing motive-power batteries.

Each battery electric multiple unit train will seat up to 128 passengers and 6 to 30 bicycles according to the season of the year and route-related requirements. These trains will replace diesel engine trains that are now operated on non-electrified sections.

Both vehicle types will cater to the needs of persons with reduced mobility featuring lifts to assist with the boarding of passengers on wheelchairs from the low platforms.

“Battery-powered trains adapted to harsh climate conditions and wide gauge railways will be produced for the first time in Europe. Together with Stadler, we will ensure their efficient operation for many years,” said Linas Baužys, LTG Link’s passenger business.

The order from LTG Link adds to Stadler’s success in the Baltic States. In 2012 and 2014, Stadler supplied 38 FLIRT multiple units to the Estonian operator Elron, and has an order from Finland’s CR group for up to 70 trains.