Rankings: Business Expansion

The 2022 Excellence Rankings for Business Expansion

The Excellence Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.

Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.

What is Business Expansion?

Business Expansion is one of our largest categories and looks at the core functions of business operations within the sector.

This consists of any projects that have expanded the company’s footprint in the sector, including: contract wins; launching in new territories; launching new product lines; the acquisition and expansion of facilities and real estate; acquisition of new machinery or other assets; improved logistics; partnerships; and significant staff increases.

Is your company ranked?

If you want to learn more about the Rankings and the range of marketing materials and options available to promote your achievement then please get in touch with us or download the Media Pack:

Contact: Tina Ross – tina.ross@globaldata.com

Or book a meeting direct – https://calendly.com/tina-ross

Themes

During the research period the railway industry has expanded in several areas, notably in the design and production of key infrastructure and machinery, with contracts won around the globe.

Many aspects of the railway industry have witnessed innovation and increased use of technology during the research period. The electronics and software that have been developed and implemented in various areas have greatly improved aspects such as train speed and efficiency and infrastructure integrity and manoeuvrability.

We have also seen how operations in the industry have been evolving to improve functionality. This includes great strides being taken in regards to optimising travel time, testing innovative solutions and making sure to provide accessibility to all passengers.

Trains obviously remain the blood that flows down the steel track veins of the industry and during the research period we have seen the industry expand production of traditional vehicles as well as enacting a strong drive towards innovation and the use of alternative fuels and power sources.

Ranking Categories

Design and Manufacture: Manufacturing Facilities

COMMENDED CargoBeamer Hitachi Rail Vinci Construction

The companies in this category have expanded their production footprint by opening new manufacturing facilities.

Design and Manufacture: Vehicle Design

COMMENDED Alstom Maryland Transit Solutions Siemens Amtrak Nexus Vossloh

Design is the first step in bringing new innovation and technologies together to create a modern vehicle. The companies in this category know how to deliver designs that bring together the most innovative parts of the industry.

Electronics and Technology

COMMENDED BlackBerry Delhi Metro Rail Corporation sTraffic Cervello Long Island Rail Road Tracsis Cordel Group Nozomi Networks

When it comes to innovation, electronics and technology feature in any industry. The companies in this category have utilised technology to optimise travel time, provide cybersecurity solutions and create stable systems solutions.

Engineering: Vehicle Maintenance

COMMENDED Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles Knorr-Bremse QuEST Global Eversholt Rail project44 Skeleton Technologies Gemini Rail Services

One of the most important aspects of the rail industry is maintaining vehicle operability and the companies in this category have won contracts to upgrade, optimise and maintain trains to be in the best condition.

Infrastructure: Above-ground

COMMENDED AB Viamatika Fluor Laing O’Rourke Sinohydro Corporation AFRY Fulton Hogan Larsen & Toubro Skanska Alberta Transportation Granite Construction Mitsubishi Corporation State Railway of Thailand Alstom GRK Infra NovoaGlobal Systra Sotecni AS TREV-2 Grupp GS Engineering and Construction Plenary Group Thales Assystem Indian Railways RailTel TransPod Canada Infrastructure Bank Invest Alberta RB Rail AS Walsh Construction Company Clough John Holland Sato Kogyo Webuild Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles Kier Group Service Stream Cosider Travaux Publics L&T Construction Siemens

Above-ground infrastructure is key to the industry and the communities it helps connect. The companies in this category have been hard at work building railways and accompanying infrastructure that keep communities connected, trade in motion and cities uncongested.

Infrastructure: Design

COMMENDED Amtrak China Railway Group High Speed Two Aurecon Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency Jacobs Engineering Group Balfour Beatty Etihad Rail Maryland Transit Solutions Benthem Crouwel Architects Genton Thales California High-Speed Rail Authority Herrenknecht West 8

The companies in this category have demonstrated the experience and know-how to create infrastructure design that is efficient, serves the passenger and is optimised for modern modes of transportation.

Infrastructure: Maintenance

COMMENDED Cordel Group John Holland Vossloh D/Gauge KiwiRail Walsh Construction Company Deutsche Bahn Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Wood PLC Fluor Thales Hall Contracting TransLink

The companies in this category have won contracts for the maintenance of infrastructure, which is key to providing safety to passengers and personnel as well as maintaining the functionality of all key components of the rail system.

Infrastructure: Modernisation

COMMENDED Alstom Hitachi Vossloh CTCI Skanska Yapi Merkezi Eurasian Resources Group Strabag SE

This category recognises companies that have won contracts to keep infrastructure up to date, which is key to the wellbeing of passengers and personnel as well as ensuring that the infrastructure is in optimal condition in order to tackle all possible obstacles and situations.

Infrastructure: Underground Rail

COMMENDED Acciona Construction Ferrovial Construction LT Sambo Sofratesa Aecom India Gammon Construction and Engineering Mitsubishi Corporation Stanton Precast Alstom Gamuda Berhad MTR Corporation Systra Arup Gateway Development Commission Nippon Koei Thales Bachy Soletanche Singapore Hill International Nishimatsu Construction United Infrastructure Bechtel Hock Lian Seng Oriental Consultants Global Vinci Construction China Communications Construction Company Limited John Burns Construction Porr Group Wabtec Corporation China Harbor Engineering Company KBR Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Webuild CPB Contractors L&T Construction Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Woh Hup Dongah Geological Engineering Laing O’Rourke Skanska Xi’an Metro Company Egis Rail Land Transport Authority

Underground infrastructure is key to increasing mobility and interconnectivity in cities and the companies in this category have won significant contracts related to subterranean rail projects.

Operations

COMMENDED ACACPB E-P Rail MTZ Transmash AO SNC-Lavalin Group AECOM Etihad Rail National Capital Regional Transport Corporation Sofratesa Alstom Hexagon AB Nexxiot Sound Transit Auckland One Rail Hitachi Norfolk Southern Corporation South Western Railway BNSF Railway Company Innofreight Operail Thales Cambridge Quantum JB Hunt Transport Services Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Thalys China Railway Construction Corporation Knorr-Bremse Rail Delivery Group Unicard Delta Metro Trains Melbourne Ricardo Wabtec Corporation Deutsche Bahn Metrolinx Skoda

Companies in this category have acted on projects related to the day to day running of the rail network. Services such as freight and passenger transportation each demand different types of solutions that need to be fully optimised and efficient. Example projects from the research this year include developing freight capacity, diversifying fuel options for trains, such as LNG, and working innovative passenger transportation programs and smart ticketing for disabled passengers.

Trains and Rolling Stock: Locomotives

COMMENDED Canadian National Railway Operail Stadler Rail Caterpillar Company Progress Rail Stargate Rail CRRC Corporation Railpool UGL KiwiRail Siemens Mobility VR FleetCare Norfolk Southern Corporation SMH Rail Wabtec Corporation

Locomotives are the pulling force for the whole industry and the companies in this category have won new contracts demonstrating a deep understanding of how to make modern, fast and efficient locomotives.

Trains and Rolling Stock: Railcars and Rolling Stock

COMMENDED Alstom Greenbrier Companies Norfolk Southern Corporation Amsted Rail Transit Kinki Sharyo United States Steel CRRC Corporation Limited Mitsubishi Corporation

The companies in this category have won contracts to manufacture efficient, modern and useful railcars, different types of wagons, as well as the rolling stock.

Trains and Rolling Stock: Trains

COMMENDED AB Transitio CRRC Qingdao Sifang Rolling Stock Research Institute Network Rail Stadler Rail Alpha Trains Eversholt Rail Pestech International Bhd VIA Rail Canada Alstom Gemini Rail Services Siemens Mobility Vivarail Avanti West Coast Hitachi SKF VR FleetCare Chiltern Railways Hyundai Rotem SNCF Voyageurs

The railway industry during the research period has been growing its fleet of conventional trains despite global supply chain disruptions. The companies in this category have been hard at work manufacturing and upgrading rail fleets.

Trains and Rolling Stock: Trains – Automatic

COMMENDED Alstom Indian Railways Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Siemens Deutsche Bahn

This category recognises companies that have won contracts related to the test and manufacture of driverless trains.

Trains and Rolling Stock: Trains – Battery Powered

COMMENDED Alstom Deutsche Bahn Stadler Rail Chiltern Railways Hitachi Vivarail Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles Siemens Mobility

The current move away from fossil fuels across multiple industries has also been seen in the railway industry and the companies in this category have demonstrated an eye for innovation in developing new battery powered train systems.

Trains and Rolling Stock: Trains – Hydrogen

COMMENDED Aecom East Japan Railway Repsol Alstom Eversholt Rail Siemens Mobility Ancitel Energy and Environment Hynamics Talgo Cinque International Iberdrola

Hydrogen is becoming a staple in alternative fuels for many industries and the railway industry is no different. The companies in this category have demonstrated experience and knowledge in winning contracts to push forward this new and innovative fuel technology.