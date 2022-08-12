View all newsletters
Excellence Rankings 2022
August 12, 2022

Rankings: Business Expansion

By Mihail Spasov

The 2022 Excellence Rankings for Business Expansion

The Excellence Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.

Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.

What is Business Expansion?

Business Expansion is one of our largest categories and looks at the core functions of business operations within the sector.

This consists of any projects that have expanded the company’s footprint in the sector, including: contract wins; launching in new territories; launching new product lines; the acquisition and expansion of facilities and real estate; acquisition of new machinery or other assets; improved logistics; partnerships; and significant staff increases.

Themes

During the research period the railway industry has expanded in several areas, notably in the design and production of key infrastructure and machinery, with contracts won around the globe.

Many aspects of the railway industry have witnessed innovation and increased use of technology during the research period. The electronics and software that have been developed and implemented in various areas have greatly improved aspects such as train speed and efficiency and infrastructure integrity and manoeuvrability.

We have also seen how operations in the industry have been evolving to improve functionality. This includes great strides being taken in regards to optimising travel time, testing innovative solutions and making sure to provide accessibility to all passengers.

Trains obviously remain the blood that flows down the steel track veins of the industry and during the research period we have seen the industry expand production of traditional vehicles as well as enacting a strong drive towards innovation and the use of alternative fuels and power sources.

Ranking Categories

Design and Manufacture: Manufacturing Facilities

COMMENDED
CargoBeamerHitachi RailVinci Construction

The companies in this category have expanded their production footprint by opening new manufacturing facilities.

Design and Manufacture: Vehicle Design

COMMENDED
AlstomMaryland Transit SolutionsSiemens
AmtrakNexusVossloh

Design is the first step in bringing new innovation and technologies together to create a modern vehicle. The companies in this category know how to deliver designs that bring together the most innovative parts of the industry.

Electronics and Technology

COMMENDED
BlackBerryDelhi Metro Rail CorporationsTraffic
CervelloLong Island Rail RoadTracsis
Cordel GroupNozomi Networks

When it comes to innovation, electronics and technology feature in any industry. The companies in this category have utilised technology to optimise travel time, provide cybersecurity solutions and create stable systems solutions.

Engineering: Vehicle Maintenance

COMMENDED
Construcciones y Auxiliar de FerrocarrilesKnorr-BremseQuEST Global
Eversholt Railproject44Skeleton Technologies
Gemini Rail Services

One of the most important aspects of the rail industry is maintaining vehicle operability and the companies in this category have won contracts to upgrade, optimise and maintain trains to be in the best condition.

Infrastructure: Above-ground

COMMENDED
AB ViamatikaFluorLaing O’RourkeSinohydro Corporation
AFRYFulton HoganLarsen & ToubroSkanska
Alberta TransportationGranite ConstructionMitsubishi CorporationState Railway of Thailand
AlstomGRK InfraNovoaGlobalSystra Sotecni
AS TREV-2 GruppGS Engineering and ConstructionPlenary GroupThales
AssystemIndian RailwaysRailTelTransPod
Canada Infrastructure BankInvest AlbertaRB Rail ASWalsh Construction Company
CloughJohn HollandSato KogyoWebuild
Construcciones y Auxiliar de FerrocarrilesKier GroupService Stream
Cosider Travaux PublicsL&T ConstructionSiemens

Above-ground infrastructure is key to the industry and the communities it helps connect. The companies in this category have been hard at work building railways and accompanying infrastructure that keep communities connected, trade in motion and cities uncongested.

Infrastructure: Design

COMMENDED
AmtrakChina Railway GroupHigh Speed Two
AureconClimate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive AgencyJacobs Engineering Group
Balfour BeattyEtihad RailMaryland Transit Solutions
Benthem Crouwel ArchitectsGentonThales
California High-Speed Rail AuthorityHerrenknechtWest 8

The companies in this category have demonstrated the experience and know-how to create infrastructure design that is efficient, serves the passenger and is optimised for modern modes of transportation.

Infrastructure: Maintenance

COMMENDED
Cordel GroupJohn HollandVossloh
D/GaugeKiwiRailWalsh Construction Company
Deutsche BahnMassachusetts Bay Transportation AuthorityWood PLC
FluorThales
Hall ContractingTransLink

The companies in this category have won contracts for the maintenance of infrastructure, which is key to providing safety to passengers and personnel as well as maintaining the functionality of all key components of the rail system.

Infrastructure: Modernisation

COMMENDED
AlstomHitachiVossloh
CTCISkanskaYapi Merkezi
Eurasian Resources GroupStrabag SE

This category recognises companies that have won contracts to keep infrastructure up to date, which is key to the wellbeing of passengers and personnel as well as ensuring that the infrastructure is in optimal condition in order to tackle all possible obstacles and situations.

Infrastructure: Underground Rail

COMMENDED
Acciona ConstructionFerrovial ConstructionLT SamboSofratesa
Aecom IndiaGammon Construction and EngineeringMitsubishi CorporationStanton Precast
AlstomGamuda BerhadMTR CorporationSystra
ArupGateway Development CommissionNippon KoeiThales
Bachy Soletanche SingaporeHill InternationalNishimatsu ConstructionUnited Infrastructure
BechtelHock Lian SengOriental Consultants GlobalVinci Construction
China Communications Construction Company LimitedJohn Burns ConstructionPorr GroupWabtec Corporation
China Harbor Engineering CompanyKBRRail Vikas Nigam LimitedWebuild
CPB ContractorsL&T ConstructionShanghai Tunnel EngineeringWoh Hup
Dongah Geological EngineeringLaing O’RourkeSkanskaXi’an Metro Company
Egis RailLand Transport Authority

Underground infrastructure is key to increasing mobility and interconnectivity in cities and the companies in this category have won significant contracts related to subterranean rail projects.

Operations

COMMENDED
ACACPBE-P RailMTZ Transmash AOSNC-Lavalin Group
AECOMEtihad RailNational Capital Regional Transport CorporationSofratesa
AlstomHexagon ABNexxiotSound Transit
Auckland One RailHitachiNorfolk Southern CorporationSouth Western Railway
BNSF Railway CompanyInnofreightOperailThales
Cambridge QuantumJB Hunt Transport ServicesPennsylvania Department of TransportationThalys
China Railway Construction CorporationKnorr-BremseRail Delivery GroupUnicard
DeltaMetro Trains MelbourneRicardoWabtec Corporation
Deutsche BahnMetrolinxSkoda

Companies in this category have acted on projects related to the day to day running of the rail network. Services such as freight and passenger transportation each demand different types of solutions that need to be fully optimised and efficient. Example projects from the research this year include developing freight capacity, diversifying fuel options for trains, such as LNG, and working innovative passenger transportation programs and smart ticketing for disabled passengers.

Trains and Rolling Stock: Locomotives

COMMENDED
Canadian National RailwayOperailStadler Rail
Caterpillar CompanyProgress RailStargate Rail
CRRC CorporationRailpoolUGL
KiwiRailSiemens MobilityVR FleetCare
Norfolk Southern CorporationSMH RailWabtec Corporation

Locomotives are the pulling force for the whole industry and the companies in this category have won new contracts demonstrating a deep understanding of how to make modern, fast and efficient locomotives.

Trains and Rolling Stock: Railcars and Rolling Stock

COMMENDED
AlstomGreenbrier CompaniesNorfolk Southern Corporation
Amsted Rail TransitKinki SharyoUnited States Steel
CRRC Corporation LimitedMitsubishi Corporation

The companies in this category have won contracts to manufacture efficient, modern and useful railcars, different types of wagons, as well as the rolling stock.

Trains and Rolling Stock: Trains

COMMENDED
AB TransitioCRRC Qingdao Sifang Rolling Stock Research InstituteNetwork RailStadler Rail
Alpha TrainsEversholt RailPestech International BhdVIA Rail Canada
AlstomGemini Rail ServicesSiemens MobilityVivarail
Avanti West CoastHitachiSKFVR FleetCare
Chiltern RailwaysHyundai RotemSNCF Voyageurs

The railway industry during the research period has been growing its fleet of conventional trains despite global supply chain disruptions. The companies in this category have been hard at work manufacturing and upgrading rail fleets.

Trains and Rolling Stock: Trains – Automatic

COMMENDED
AlstomIndian Railways
Delhi Metro Rail CorporationSiemens
Deutsche Bahn

This category recognises companies that have won contracts related to the test and manufacture of driverless trains.

Trains and Rolling Stock: Trains – Battery Powered

COMMENDED
AlstomDeutsche BahnStadler Rail
Chiltern RailwaysHitachiVivarail
Construcciones y Auxiliar de FerrocarrilesSiemens Mobility

The current move away from fossil fuels across multiple industries has also been seen in the railway industry and the companies in this category have demonstrated an eye for innovation in developing new battery powered train systems.

Trains and Rolling Stock: Trains – Hydrogen

COMMENDED
AecomEast Japan RailwayRepsol
AlstomEversholt RailSiemens Mobility
Ancitel Energy and EnvironmentHynamicsTalgo
Cinque InternationalIberdrola

Hydrogen is becoming a staple in alternative fuels for many industries and the railway industry is no different. The companies in this category have demonstrated experience and knowledge in winning contracts to push forward this new and innovative fuel technology.

