Rankings: Business Expansion

The 2022 Excellence Rankings for Business Expansion
The Excellence Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.
Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.
What is Business Expansion?
Business Expansion is one of our largest categories and looks at the core functions of business operations within the sector.
This consists of any projects that have expanded the company’s footprint in the sector, including: contract wins; launching in new territories; launching new product lines; the acquisition and expansion of facilities and real estate; acquisition of new machinery or other assets; improved logistics; partnerships; and significant staff increases.
Themes
During the research period the railway industry has expanded in several areas, notably in the design and production of key infrastructure and machinery, with contracts won around the globe.
Many aspects of the railway industry have witnessed innovation and increased use of technology during the research period. The electronics and software that have been developed and implemented in various areas have greatly improved aspects such as train speed and efficiency and infrastructure integrity and manoeuvrability.
We have also seen how operations in the industry have been evolving to improve functionality. This includes great strides being taken in regards to optimising travel time, testing innovative solutions and making sure to provide accessibility to all passengers.
Trains obviously remain the blood that flows down the steel track veins of the industry and during the research period we have seen the industry expand production of traditional vehicles as well as enacting a strong drive towards innovation and the use of alternative fuels and power sources.
Ranking Categories
Design and Manufacture: Manufacturing Facilities
|COMMENDED
|CargoBeamer
|Hitachi Rail
|Vinci Construction
The companies in this category have expanded their production footprint by opening new manufacturing facilities.
Design and Manufacture: Vehicle Design
|COMMENDED
|Alstom
|Maryland Transit Solutions
|Siemens
|Amtrak
|Nexus
|Vossloh
Design is the first step in bringing new innovation and technologies together to create a modern vehicle. The companies in this category know how to deliver designs that bring together the most innovative parts of the industry.
Electronics and Technology
|COMMENDED
|BlackBerry
|Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
|sTraffic
|Cervello
|Long Island Rail Road
|Tracsis
|Cordel Group
|Nozomi Networks
When it comes to innovation, electronics and technology feature in any industry. The companies in this category have utilised technology to optimise travel time, provide cybersecurity solutions and create stable systems solutions.
Engineering: Vehicle Maintenance
|COMMENDED
|Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles
|Knorr-Bremse
|QuEST Global
|Eversholt Rail
|project44
|Skeleton Technologies
|Gemini Rail Services
One of the most important aspects of the rail industry is maintaining vehicle operability and the companies in this category have won contracts to upgrade, optimise and maintain trains to be in the best condition.
Infrastructure: Above-ground
|COMMENDED
|AB Viamatika
|Fluor
|Laing O’Rourke
|Sinohydro Corporation
|AFRY
|Fulton Hogan
|Larsen & Toubro
|Skanska
|Alberta Transportation
|Granite Construction
|Mitsubishi Corporation
|State Railway of Thailand
|Alstom
|GRK Infra
|NovoaGlobal
|Systra Sotecni
|AS TREV-2 Grupp
|GS Engineering and Construction
|Plenary Group
|Thales
|Assystem
|Indian Railways
|RailTel
|TransPod
|Canada Infrastructure Bank
|Invest Alberta
|RB Rail AS
|Walsh Construction Company
|Clough
|John Holland
|Sato Kogyo
|Webuild
|Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles
|Kier Group
|Service Stream
|Cosider Travaux Publics
|L&T Construction
|Siemens
Above-ground infrastructure is key to the industry and the communities it helps connect. The companies in this category have been hard at work building railways and accompanying infrastructure that keep communities connected, trade in motion and cities uncongested.
Infrastructure: Design
|COMMENDED
|Amtrak
|China Railway Group
|High Speed Two
|Aurecon
|Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency
|Jacobs Engineering Group
|Balfour Beatty
|Etihad Rail
|Maryland Transit Solutions
|Benthem Crouwel Architects
|Genton
|Thales
|California High-Speed Rail Authority
|Herrenknecht
|West 8
The companies in this category have demonstrated the experience and know-how to create infrastructure design that is efficient, serves the passenger and is optimised for modern modes of transportation.
Infrastructure: Maintenance
|COMMENDED
|Cordel Group
|John Holland
|Vossloh
|D/Gauge
|KiwiRail
|Walsh Construction Company
|Deutsche Bahn
|Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority
|Wood PLC
|Fluor
|Thales
|Hall Contracting
|TransLink
The companies in this category have won contracts for the maintenance of infrastructure, which is key to providing safety to passengers and personnel as well as maintaining the functionality of all key components of the rail system.
Infrastructure: Modernisation
|COMMENDED
|Alstom
|Hitachi
|Vossloh
|CTCI
|Skanska
|Yapi Merkezi
|Eurasian Resources Group
|Strabag SE
This category recognises companies that have won contracts to keep infrastructure up to date, which is key to the wellbeing of passengers and personnel as well as ensuring that the infrastructure is in optimal condition in order to tackle all possible obstacles and situations.
Infrastructure: Underground Rail
|COMMENDED
|Acciona Construction
|Ferrovial Construction
|LT Sambo
|Sofratesa
|Aecom India
|Gammon Construction and Engineering
|Mitsubishi Corporation
|Stanton Precast
|Alstom
|Gamuda Berhad
|MTR Corporation
|Systra
|Arup
|Gateway Development Commission
|Nippon Koei
|Thales
|Bachy Soletanche Singapore
|Hill International
|Nishimatsu Construction
|United Infrastructure
|Bechtel
|Hock Lian Seng
|Oriental Consultants Global
|Vinci Construction
|China Communications Construction Company Limited
|John Burns Construction
|Porr Group
|Wabtec Corporation
|China Harbor Engineering Company
|KBR
|Rail Vikas Nigam Limited
|Webuild
|CPB Contractors
|L&T Construction
|Shanghai Tunnel Engineering
|Woh Hup
|Dongah Geological Engineering
|Laing O’Rourke
|Skanska
|Xi’an Metro Company
|Egis Rail
|Land Transport Authority
Underground infrastructure is key to increasing mobility and interconnectivity in cities and the companies in this category have won significant contracts related to subterranean rail projects.
Operations
|COMMENDED
|ACACPB
|E-P Rail
|MTZ Transmash AO
|SNC-Lavalin Group
|AECOM
|Etihad Rail
|National Capital Regional Transport Corporation
|Sofratesa
|Alstom
|Hexagon AB
|Nexxiot
|Sound Transit
|Auckland One Rail
|Hitachi
|Norfolk Southern Corporation
|South Western Railway
|BNSF Railway Company
|Innofreight
|Operail
|Thales
|Cambridge Quantum
|JB Hunt Transport Services
|Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
|Thalys
|China Railway Construction Corporation
|Knorr-Bremse
|Rail Delivery Group
|Unicard
|Delta
|Metro Trains Melbourne
|Ricardo
|Wabtec Corporation
|Deutsche Bahn
|Metrolinx
|Skoda
Companies in this category have acted on projects related to the day to day running of the rail network. Services such as freight and passenger transportation each demand different types of solutions that need to be fully optimised and efficient. Example projects from the research this year include developing freight capacity, diversifying fuel options for trains, such as LNG, and working innovative passenger transportation programs and smart ticketing for disabled passengers.
Trains and Rolling Stock: Locomotives
|COMMENDED
|Canadian National Railway
|Operail
|Stadler Rail
|Caterpillar Company
|Progress Rail
|Stargate Rail
|CRRC Corporation
|Railpool
|UGL
|KiwiRail
|Siemens Mobility
|VR FleetCare
|Norfolk Southern Corporation
|SMH Rail
|Wabtec Corporation
Locomotives are the pulling force for the whole industry and the companies in this category have won new contracts demonstrating a deep understanding of how to make modern, fast and efficient locomotives.
Trains and Rolling Stock: Railcars and Rolling Stock
|COMMENDED
|Alstom
|Greenbrier Companies
|Norfolk Southern Corporation
|Amsted Rail Transit
|Kinki Sharyo
|United States Steel
|CRRC Corporation Limited
|Mitsubishi Corporation
The companies in this category have won contracts to manufacture efficient, modern and useful railcars, different types of wagons, as well as the rolling stock.
Trains and Rolling Stock: Trains
|COMMENDED
|AB Transitio
|CRRC Qingdao Sifang Rolling Stock Research Institute
|Network Rail
|Stadler Rail
|Alpha Trains
|Eversholt Rail
|Pestech International Bhd
|VIA Rail Canada
|Alstom
|Gemini Rail Services
|Siemens Mobility
|Vivarail
|Avanti West Coast
|Hitachi
|SKF
|VR FleetCare
|Chiltern Railways
|Hyundai Rotem
|SNCF Voyageurs
The railway industry during the research period has been growing its fleet of conventional trains despite global supply chain disruptions. The companies in this category have been hard at work manufacturing and upgrading rail fleets.
Trains and Rolling Stock: Trains – Automatic
|COMMENDED
|Alstom
|Indian Railways
|Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
|Siemens
|Deutsche Bahn
This category recognises companies that have won contracts related to the test and manufacture of driverless trains.
Trains and Rolling Stock: Trains – Battery Powered
|COMMENDED
|Alstom
|Deutsche Bahn
|Stadler Rail
|Chiltern Railways
|Hitachi
|Vivarail
|Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles
|Siemens Mobility
The current move away from fossil fuels across multiple industries has also been seen in the railway industry and the companies in this category have demonstrated an eye for innovation in developing new battery powered train systems.
Trains and Rolling Stock: Trains – Hydrogen
|COMMENDED
|Aecom
|East Japan Railway
|Repsol
|Alstom
|Eversholt Rail
|Siemens Mobility
|Ancitel Energy and Environment
|Hynamics
|Talgo
|Cinque International
|Iberdrola
Hydrogen is becoming a staple in alternative fuels for many industries and the railway industry is no different. The companies in this category have demonstrated experience and knowledge in winning contracts to push forward this new and innovative fuel technology.