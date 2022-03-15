Railway industry companies are increasingly innovating in robotics

Research and innovation in robotics in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector is on the rise.

The most recent figures show that the number of robotics related patent applications in the industry stood at 19 in the three months ending January – up from 11 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to robotics followed a different pattern to filings – stagnating from seven in the three months ending January 2021 to seven in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

Robotics is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Uber Technologies Inc was the top robotics innovator in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed 30 robotics related patents in the three months ending January. That was up from 18 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the United States based FedEx Corp with 18 robotics patent applications, South Korea based Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd (6 applications), and South Korea based Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co Ltd (3 applications).

FedEx Corp has recently ramped up R&D in robotics. It saw growth of 66.7% in related patent applications in the three months ending January compared to the same period in 2021 - the highest percentage growth out of all companies tracked with more than 10 quarterly patents in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector.