April 28, 2022updated 25 Apr 2022 5:15pm

Deals relating to ecommerce decreased significantly in the railway industry in H2 2021

Deals relating to ecommerce in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector have seen a decrease of 25% from H2 2020 to H2 2021, an analysis of GlobalData's deals database reveals.

By Data Journalism Team

In the second half of 2021 the number of deals relating to ecommerce decreased significantly by 25% from the same period in 2020.

This marks a deceleration in growth from the 75% increase in deals that occurred in H1 2021 relative to the same period a year earlier.

GlobalData’s deals database looks at mergers, acquisitions and venture capital and private equity investments taking place daily between thousands of companies across the world.

During second half of 2021, deals relating to ecommerce accounted for 3.6% of all deals taking place in the sector. This represents no change from the figure of 3.6% in second half of 2020.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information on investments to see which industries are best placed to deal with any issues they may encounter.

These themes, of which ecommerce is one, are best thought of as "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night", and by tracking them, it becomes possible to ascertain which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which ones have some work to do.

