Training and Recruitment

Railway operators require skilled workforces to ensure efficient and safe rail operations across their networks. Regular training enables new recruits to understand and confront the challenges posed by their roles.

The increased use of advanced technologies in railway operations and the wider industry warrants specialised training for personnel on an ongoing basis to allow them to adapt to evolving technology and policy changes, as well as the procurement of new systems.

Companies provide recruitment services to fulfil the demand for skilled workforces in the railway industry for roles such as light rail operators, rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators, and technicians.

Recruiters are hired to fill positions across multiple areas, including manufacturing, operations, maintenance, and information technology (IT).

