October 25, 2022

Rankings: Product Launches

The Product Launches category recognises companies that have launched notable new products or services into the market

By Mihail Spasov

Excellence Rankings 2022

The Excellence Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.

Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.

What are Product Launches?

The Product Launches category recognises companies that have launched notable new products or services into the market. This can include physical products, software as well as the launch of services and concepts.

We will be specifically looking at novelty, including companies launching products into new areas or innovation in the product’s design, manufacture or marketing.

Ranking Categories

The companies in this category have been working hard to launch innovative products such as infrastructure improvements both above and underground, operations management platforms and communications technology.

