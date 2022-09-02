Rankings: Environmental

Excellence Rankings 2022
The Excellence Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.
Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.
What is Environmental?
The Environmental category aims to highlight companies that are undertaking projects that reduce their impact on the natural environment or contribute to its general health. With the effects of climate change becoming ever more obvious, corporations have a responsibility to update and change their practices to prevent further damage being caused.
This category includes any projects that have led or will lead to a significant reduction in a company’s environmental impact and carbon footprint. This can include changes to materials and manufacturing, supply chain reviews; reduction in energy use or switches to renewables; recycling initiatives; and carbon offsetting. The category also includes projects that contribute to the environment such as tree planting schemes and river cleaning.
Railway Technology Excellence Awards & Rankings 2022 – Media PackBy Excellence Awards
Is your company ranked?
If you want to learn more about the Rankings and the range of marketing materials and options available to promote your achievement then please get in touch with us or download the Media Pack:
Contact: Tina Ross – tina.ross@globaldata.com
Or book a meeting direct – https://calendly.com/tina-ross
Themes
The companies ranked below have been working on projects to reduce carbon emissions, whether by launching initiatives boosting renewable energy production, teaming up on sustainable railway freight operations, creating more hydrogen powered trains or signing deals to boost environmental services which involve environmental assessments and transportation sustainability.
Ranking Categories
A carbon-heavy industry such as rail requires modern and efficient green solutions and the companies in this category have been working hard to provide them. From energy efficiency initiatives for railways, renewable energy and hydrogen fuels to sustainable freight operations the industry is making a push towards reducing it’s environmental impact.