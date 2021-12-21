Railway Technology Excellence Awards 2021 – Winners Announced!

The wait is over – the winners for this year’s Railway Technology Excellence Awards have been announced!

For the last few months, we’ve scoured the the world to find the most impressive examples of company and individual excellence across the sector, ranging from business expansion to R&D as well as in areas such as diversity and environmental and social initiatives.

Below you can find a link to download the awards report, which is free to access, and find out who took the prizes.

We have developed our awards programme to represent the best of the industry. The report includes not only the shortlists and winners, but also features more details on the initiatives that brought these companies to the fore.



Included in the report, you can find:

A look at the biggest M&A and finance deals in 2021

Shortlist and winners for category excellence

Shortlist and winners for sector excellence

Firms of the Year

Deals of the Year

MVPs of the Year

Head here to access the free report