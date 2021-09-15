Railway Technology Excellence Awards 2021 – Coming Soon

It’s the final countdown…

The research and judging for this year’s Excellence Awards is almost complete.

For the last few months our team has delved deep to find the most impressive examples of company and individual excellence across the sector including everything from business expansion through to R&D as well as diversity, environmental and social initiatives.

As well as official submissions from companies we have worked our way through hundreds of new stories, articles, press releases and the GlobalData database to ensure nothing is missed.

Key dates

Our award announcements will be staggered over the next few months culminating in the publication of our awards report.



Shortlist – Public announcement: 29 SEPTEMBER Winners announced/Awards Report published: 26 NOVEMBER

Awards Report

We have developed our awards program to represent the best the sector has to offer, as a result we will be publishing a downloadable report that will include not only the listing of shortlists and winners but also greater detail on the initiatives that brought these companies to the table and data about the sector itself.

The report will include:

Full shortlists and winners for each award category

Profiles of select shortlist companies

Thought Leadership articles

Sector overview

