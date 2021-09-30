Excellence Awards – Shortlists Announced
We are delighted to announce the shortlists for the 2021 Excellence Awards. Look out for the announcement of the winners in November along with our full Awards Report
The shortlist categories are divided into FOUR groups:
Excellence Categories – These categories look at achievements in our core areas of excellence and include everything from Covid-19 Response to Social Impact.
Sector Excellence – These categories look at achievements within each individual market sub-sector and can include everything from notable business expansion through innovation to diversity and environmental initiatives.
Firms of the Year – These categories look at achievements by specific types of companies and includes everything from new market entrants to finance and legal firms.
Deals of the Year – The most notable finance and M&A deals from the research period.
*Please note that we also have awards for individuals, the winners of which will be announced in our Awards Report alongside the other category winners
Excellence Categories
COVID-19 RESPONSE
- Govia Thameslink Railway
- GTR, Siemens
- Hong Kong’s MTR Corp
- London Euston
- Metrolink
- Trenes Argentinos
- Wabtec
DIVERSITY
- Network Rail
- The Railway Industry Association (RIA) and Women in Rail (WR)
ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT
- G-volution and SBL-Rail
- Grimshaw
- HS1
- Indian Railways
- Maersk
- Network Rail
- VolkerFitzpatrick
INNOVATION
- Alstom
- Canadian Pacific
- Eversholt Rail
- Greater Anglia
- Hitachi Rail
- Hyperdrive
- Inmarsat
- LILEE Systems
- MTR
PRODUCT LAUNCH & R&D
- Alstom
- BB
- Cylus
- Inmarsat
- Lilee
- Sound Transit
- Transreport, RDG
- Voith
SAFETY
- Alstom
- Booth Industries
- Cylus, Egis
- HS2
- Hull Trains
- Indian Railways
- infiniDome
- LILEE Systems
- London Euston
- MTA Railroads
- Wabtec
SOCIAL IMPACT
- Network Rail
- Northern
- Transreport, RDG
Sector Excellence
DESIGN AND MANUFACTURE
- 7N Architects
- NHSRCL, JRTC
- ÖBB, Siemens Mobility
- Reaalprojekt, Nord Projekt
- Siemens Mobility, TfL
ELECTRONICS AND TECHNOLOGY
- Alstom
- Bombardier
- Deutsche Bahn
- ETCS, GSM-R
- HS2
- Inmarsat, Partners Globalsat Group, Cobham SATCOM
- Knorr-Bremse
- Network Rail
- Rail Vision
- Siemens
- Teleste
- Thales
- Wabtec
ENGINEERING
- Bombardier
- China Jingye Engineering
- HYT Engineering
- RB Rail
- ST Engineering
INFRASTRUCTURE
- Alstom
- Indian Railways
- Indra
- KiwiRail
- Kone
- KR
- L&T
- Lower Saxony Regional Transport Company (LNVG)
- Metrolink
- MTR
- Network Rail
- Railcare
- Siemens
- Skanska
- Sound Transit
- Sydney Metro
- Systra
OPERATIONS
- Alstom
- Bombardier
- Cylus
- GTR
- Inmarsat
- Kawasaki
- Kone
- Lilee
- Metrolink
- MTR
- Network Rail
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
- Alstom
- Deutsche Bahn, Siemens
- FS Italiane, MoU
- HS2, UKRRIN
- LIRR
- Lower Saxony Regional Transport Company (LNVG)
- NJ Transit
- Shift2Rail, MoU
- Siemens, HI ERN
- Tata Steel, POSCO
- Е koda Transportation
TRAINS AND ROLLING STOCK
- Alpha Trains
- Alstom
- Bombardier
- CRRC Changchun
- DSB
- Hitachi Rail
- Knorr-Bremse
- Siemens
- Stadler
Firm of the Year
DISRUPTOR
- Alta Rail Technology
- Customer Clever
- Hyper Poland
- IVM
- Neuron Soundware
- Nexiot
- Perpetuum
- RailHero
- RailPod
- Semiotic Labs
FINANCE
- Standard Chartered
- BofA Securities
- BMO Capital Markets
- Goldman Sachs
- Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
- Standard Chartered
LEGAL
- Ashurst
- Baker McKenzie
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
- Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg
- Dentons
- Linklaters
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Sidley Austin
- Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
- White & Case
- WilmerHale
NEWCOMER
- Hyper Poland
- Neuron Soundware
- RailHero
- RailPod
PRIVATE EQUITY/VC
- Ancala
- Connor, Clark & Lunn
- DIF Capital Partners
- Paceline Equity Partners
SME
- Motion Rail
- Neuron Soundware
- RailPod
Deal of the Year
M&A (Impact)
- Alpenglow, CC&L Infrastructure acquire USA Rail Terminals
- Alstom acquires Bombardier
- CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive acquires Vossloh locomotive division
- Lineas acquires Independent Rail Partner
- Siemens Mobility acquires RailTerm
M&A (Innovation)
- Ancala acquires Hector Rail
- Hitachi Rail acquires Perpetuum
- Modaxo acquires TTG Transportation
FINANCE
- Bombardier
- Delhi Metro
- Powys
- Rail Vision
- Russian Railways