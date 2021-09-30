 Excellence Awards - Shortlists Announced
Join Our Newsletter - Get important industry news and analysis sent to your inbox – sign up to our e-Newsletter here
X
Awards

Excellence Awards – Shortlists Announced

30 Sep 2021

We are delighted to announce the shortlists for the 2021 Excellence Awards. Look out for the announcement of the winners in November along with our full Awards Report

Excellence Awards – Shortlists Announced

The shortlist categories are divided into FOUR groups:

Excellence Categories – These categories look at achievements in our  core areas of excellence and include everything from Covid-19 Response to Social Impact.

Sector Excellence – These categories look at achievements within each individual market sub-sector and can include everything from notable business expansion through innovation to diversity and environmental initiatives.

Firms of the Year – These categories look at achievements by specific types of companies and includes everything from new market entrants to finance and legal firms.

Deals of the Year – The most notable finance and M&A deals from the research period.

 

*Please note that we also have awards for individuals, the winners of which will be announced in our Awards Report alongside the other category winners

Excellence Categories

COVID-19 RESPONSE

  • Govia Thameslink Railway
  • GTR, Siemens
  • Hong Kong’s MTR Corp
  • London Euston
  • Metrolink
  • Trenes Argentinos
  • Wabtec

DIVERSITY

  • Network Rail
  • The Railway Industry Association (RIA) and Women in Rail (WR)

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

  • G-volution and SBL-Rail
  • Grimshaw
  • HS1
  • Indian Railways
  • Maersk
  • Network Rail
  • VolkerFitzpatrick

INNOVATION

  • Alstom
  • Canadian Pacific
  • Eversholt Rail
  • Greater Anglia
  • Hitachi Rail
  • Hyperdrive
  • Inmarsat
  • LILEE Systems
  • MTR

PRODUCT LAUNCH & R&D

  • Alstom
  • BB
  • Cylus
  • Inmarsat
  • Lilee
  • Sound Transit
  • Transreport, RDG
  • Voith

SAFETY

  • Alstom
  • Booth Industries
  • Cylus, Egis
  • HS2
  • Hull Trains
  • Indian Railways
  • infiniDome
  • LILEE Systems
  • London Euston
  • MTA Railroads
  • Wabtec

SOCIAL IMPACT

  • Network Rail
  • Northern
  • Transreport, RDG

Sector Excellence

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURE

  • 7N Architects
  • NHSRCL, JRTC
  • ÖBB, Siemens Mobility
  • Reaalprojekt, Nord Projekt
  • Siemens Mobility, TfL

ELECTRONICS AND TECHNOLOGY

  • Alstom
  • Bombardier
  • Deutsche Bahn
  • ETCS, GSM-R
  • HS2
  • Inmarsat, Partners Globalsat Group, Cobham SATCOM
  • Knorr-Bremse
  • Network Rail
  • Rail Vision
  • Siemens
  • Teleste
  • Thales
  • Wabtec

ENGINEERING

  • Bombardier
  • China Jingye Engineering
  • HYT Engineering
  • RB Rail
  • ST Engineering

INFRASTRUCTURE

  • Alstom
  • Indian Railways
  • Indra
  • KiwiRail
  • Kone
  • KR
  • L&T
  • Lower Saxony Regional Transport Company (LNVG)
  • Metrolink
  • MTR
  • Network Rail
  • Railcare
  • Siemens
  • Skanska
  • Sound Transit
  • Sydney Metro
  • Systra

OPERATIONS

  • Alstom
  • Bombardier
  • Cylus
  • GTR
  • Inmarsat
  • Kawasaki
  • Kone
  • Lilee
  • Metrolink
  • MTR
  • Network Rail

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

  • Alstom
  • Deutsche Bahn, Siemens
  • FS Italiane, MoU
  • HS2, UKRRIN
  • LIRR
  • Lower Saxony Regional Transport Company (LNVG)
  • NJ Transit
  • Shift2Rail, MoU
  • Siemens, HI ERN
  • Tata Steel, POSCO
  • Е koda Transportation

TRAINS AND ROLLING STOCK

  • Alpha Trains
  • Alstom
  • Bombardier
  • CRRC Changchun
  • DSB
  • Hitachi Rail
  • Knorr-Bremse
  • Siemens
  • Stadler

Firm of the Year

DISRUPTOR

  • Alta Rail Technology
  • Customer Clever
  • Hyper Poland
  • IVM
  • Neuron Soundware
  • Nexiot
  • Perpetuum
  • RailHero
  • RailPod
  • Semiotic Labs

FINANCE

  • Standard Chartered
  • BofA Securities
  • BMO Capital Markets
  • Goldman Sachs
  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
  • Standard Chartered

LEGAL

  • Ashurst
  • Baker McKenzie
  • Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
  • Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg
  • Dentons
  • Linklaters
  • Norton Rose Fulbright
  • Sidley Austin
  • Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
  • White & Case
  • WilmerHale

NEWCOMER

  • Hyper Poland
  • Neuron Soundware
  • RailHero
  • RailPod

PRIVATE EQUITY/VC

  • Ancala
  • Connor, Clark & Lunn
  • DIF Capital Partners
  • Paceline Equity Partners

SME

  • Motion Rail
  • Neuron Soundware
  • RailPod

Deal of the Year

M&A (Impact)

  • Alpenglow, CC&L Infrastructure acquire USA Rail Terminals
  • Alstom acquires Bombardier
  • CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive acquires Vossloh locomotive division
  • Lineas acquires Independent Rail Partner
  • Siemens Mobility acquires RailTerm

M&A (Innovation)

  • Ancala acquires Hector Rail
  • Hitachi Rail acquires Perpetuum
  • Modaxo acquires TTG Transportation

FINANCE

  • Bombardier
  • Delhi Metro
  • Powys
  • Rail Vision
  • Russian Railways

Receive our newsletter Sign up to our e-Newsletter here

Close