Excellence Awards – Shortlists Announced

The shortlist categories are divided into FOUR groups:

Excellence Categories – These categories look at achievements in our core areas of excellence and include everything from Covid-19 Response to Social Impact.

Sector Excellence – These categories look at achievements within each individual market sub-sector and can include everything from notable business expansion through innovation to diversity and environmental initiatives.

Firms of the Year – These categories look at achievements by specific types of companies and includes everything from new market entrants to finance and legal firms.

Deals of the Year – The most notable finance and M&A deals from the research period.



*Please note that we also have awards for individuals, the winners of which will be announced in our Awards Report alongside the other category winners

Excellence Categories

COVID-19 RESPONSE

Govia Thameslink Railway

GTR, Siemens

Hong Kong’s MTR Corp

London Euston

Metrolink

Trenes Argentinos

Wabtec

DIVERSITY

Network Rail

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) and Women in Rail (WR)

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

G-volution and SBL-Rail

Grimshaw

HS1

Indian Railways

Maersk

Network Rail

VolkerFitzpatrick

INNOVATION

Alstom

Canadian Pacific

Eversholt Rail

Greater Anglia

Hitachi Rail

Hyperdrive

Inmarsat

LILEE Systems

MTR

PRODUCT LAUNCH & R&D

Alstom

BB

Cylus

Inmarsat

Lilee

Sound Transit

Transreport, RDG

Voith

SAFETY

Alstom

Booth Industries

Cylus, Egis

HS2

Hull Trains

Indian Railways

infiniDome

LILEE Systems

London Euston

MTA Railroads

Wabtec

SOCIAL IMPACT

Network Rail

Northern

Transreport, RDG

Sector Excellence

DESIGN AND MANUFACTURE

7N Architects

NHSRCL, JRTC

ÖBB, Siemens Mobility

Reaalprojekt, Nord Projekt

Siemens Mobility, TfL

ELECTRONICS AND TECHNOLOGY

Alstom

Bombardier

Deutsche Bahn

ETCS, GSM-R

HS2

Inmarsat, Partners Globalsat Group, Cobham SATCOM

Knorr-Bremse

Network Rail

Rail Vision

Siemens

Teleste

Thales

Wabtec

ENGINEERING

Bombardier

China Jingye Engineering

HYT Engineering

RB Rail

ST Engineering

INFRASTRUCTURE

Alstom

Indian Railways

Indra

KiwiRail

Kone

KR

L&T

Lower Saxony Regional Transport Company (LNVG)

Metrolink

MTR

Network Rail

Railcare

Siemens

Skanska

Sound Transit

Sydney Metro

Systra

OPERATIONS

Alstom

Bombardier

Cylus

GTR

Inmarsat

Kawasaki

Kone

Lilee

Metrolink

MTR

Network Rail

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

Alstom

Deutsche Bahn, Siemens

FS Italiane, MoU

HS2, UKRRIN

LIRR

Lower Saxony Regional Transport Company (LNVG)

NJ Transit

Shift2Rail, MoU

Siemens, HI ERN

Tata Steel, POSCO

Е koda Transportation

TRAINS AND ROLLING STOCK

Alpha Trains

Alstom

Bombardier

CRRC Changchun

DSB

Hitachi Rail

Knorr-Bremse

Siemens

Stadler

Firm of the Year

DISRUPTOR

Alta Rail Technology

Customer Clever

Hyper Poland

IVM

Neuron Soundware

Nexiot

Perpetuum

RailHero

RailPod

Semiotic Labs

FINANCE

Standard Chartered

BofA Securities

BMO Capital Markets

Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Standard Chartered

LEGAL

Ashurst

Baker McKenzie

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg

Dentons

Linklaters

Norton Rose Fulbright

Sidley Austin

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

White & Case

WilmerHale

NEWCOMER

Hyper Poland

Neuron Soundware

RailHero

RailPod

PRIVATE EQUITY/VC

Ancala

Connor, Clark & Lunn

DIF Capital Partners

Paceline Equity Partners

SME

Motion Rail

Neuron Soundware

RailPod

Deal of the Year

M&A (Impact)

Alpenglow, CC&L Infrastructure acquire USA Rail Terminals

Alstom acquires Bombardier

CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive acquires Vossloh locomotive division

Lineas acquires Independent Rail Partner

Siemens Mobility acquires RailTerm

M&A (Innovation)

Ancala acquires Hector Rail

Hitachi Rail acquires Perpetuum

Modaxo acquires TTG Transportation

FINANCE