The Railway Technology Excellence Awards Winners have been announced! To see the full list you can download the full 60+ page report from the following link:

Download Awards Report

The Excellence Awards celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognize the people and companies that are driving change.

Our program is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.

Featured Winners

Yapı Merkezi IDIS

Rail and road technology company and Category Award Winner for Innovation and Safety

Amtrak

US operator of rail passenger services and Category Award Winner for Environmental, Investments and Product Launches

Deutsche Bahn

German transportation and logistics company and Category Award Winner for Business Expansion, Innovation, Investments, Product Launches and Research and Development

Knorr-Bremse

German producer of rail and vehicle components and systems and Category Award Winner for Innovation, Product Launches and Research and Development

Stadler

Swiss rail infrastructure and train manufacturer and Category Award Winner for Business Expansion, Innovation and Product Launches

Wabtec

US based rail technology provider and Category Award Winner for Business Expansion and Research and Development

Introduction

The research for the 2023 Railway Technology Excellence Awards has highlighted the moves the industry is making towards a low-carbon and technology driven future.

Alongside traditional investments in rolling stock and infrastructure, companies are increasingly looing at solutions that will reduce their carbon footprint and make their operations more efficient.

The clearest example of this has been seen in the shift away from diesel locomotives to electric or alternative fuels. While electrification has obviously been present in the rail industry for decades, greater investment to upgrade lines is one of the clearest routes towards achieving lower emissions.

Some companies have also invested time and money into alternative fuels.

Bio-fuels/bio-diesel is one such option, the attraction of which is the relatively low cost compared to other options as it requires little if any conversion of existing trains.

Hydrogen technology is also increasingly gaining traction, and hydrogen trains are already being tested along some routes. Any rollout however would be dependent on the associated infrastructure being put in place, and we have also seen projects looking to address this gap.

Other options include LNG and hybrid-electric locomotives, that combine battery technology with a fueled engine.

Technology, and in particular automation and increased use of AI, is the other clear area of growth and investment.

Rail companies are researching various ways to improve efficiency through automation, although the biggest leaps are currently being seen in the areas of sensors and obstacle detection systems, which are vital if automation is going to move beyond its current limits and really create greater efficiencies.

We have also seen more ambitious projects including further investments and innovations into ultra-high-speed rail concepts such as hyperloop systems and similar.

The success of such projects is also linked to decarbonization, with improvements in rapid transport being seen as a vital pillar in reducing the environmental impact of transportation.

What is clear across almost all the projects analyzed for the awards is how rapidly technology is being adopted to make railways greener, leaner and more digital, with technology developed for one purpose often being adapted to solve other challenges.

We hope our Excellence Awards Report not only provides recognition to those companies at the cutting edge of the industry but also provides a useful snapshot of the industry’s current state.

Congratulations to all our winners.

Awards Report

Our Awards Report contains:

Introduction and Themes

All Excellence and Category Winners

Featured Winner Profiles

Country Winner Breakdown

You can download the full 80+ page report from the following link

Download Awards Report