Wizz tops our hiring leaderboard for March 2022

Wizz has topped our hiring leaderboard in the three months to the end of March 2022, advertising for an average of 731 new jobs a month over that period.

This equates to 185 new postions per 1,000 employees at the Switzerland-based company, the highest rate out of the 43 large railway equipment supply, product and services companies tracked by GlobalData’s job analytics database.

For the purposes of this analysis, we’ve defined a large company as one with more than 1,000 employees and have included those for which GlobalData has comprehensive figures.

Wizz’s hiring rate has decreased in the past three months when compared to the previous three, with an average of 1,163 new jobs posted in the three months up to and including December 2022.

Related

Alstom came in second place based on the rate per employee metric with 89 new job postings per 1,000 employees in the three months up to the end of March 2022, while Mobile Mini was in third place.

The full top 10 for the three months to August can be viewed in the following table.

When ignoring the size of the company, FedEx came top of the rankings for total job ads posted in the past quarter, with UPS in second and Alstom in third.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends such as automation or artificial intelligence.