Railway industry companies are increasingly innovating in artificial intelligence

Research and innovation in artificial intelligence in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector is on the rise.

The most recent figures show that the number of AI related patent applications in the industry stood at 16 in the three months ending March – up from three over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to AI followed a similar pattern to filings – growing from zero in the three months ending March 2021 to two in the same period in 2022.

Related

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

AI is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Samsung Heavy Industries was the top AI innovator in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in South Korea, filed nine AI related patents in the three months ending March. That was up from zero over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by US-based companies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies with two AI patent applications, Uber Technologies with two applications, and FedEx with one application.