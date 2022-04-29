North America is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry robotics roles

North America extended its dominance for robotics hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending February.

The number of roles in North America made up 48.6% of total robotics jobs – up from 38.1% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a -18.8 year-on-year percentage point change in robotics roles.

Related

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include robotics, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for robotics job ads in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was the Netherlands, which saw 0% of all robotics job adverts in the three months ending February 2021, increasing to 10.2% in the three months ending February this year.

That was followed by the United States (up 6.8 percentage points), Canada (3.7), and the United Kingdom (2.7).

The top country for robotics roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 43.9% of all roles advertised in the three months ending February.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for robotics workers in the railway industry?

Some 14.9% of all railway industry robotics roles were advertised in Lebanon (United States) in the three months ending February.

That was followed by Charleroi (Belgium) with 11.8%, Warsaw (Poland) with 3.5%, and Indianapolis (United States) with 3.1%.