Is Qatar ready for kick-off? Future Rail 99 out now!

France has taken a bold step to ban domestic short-haul flights; a move that will reduce the carbon emissions from aviation in the country. In this issue, we look at how the French high-speed rail network is perfectly positioned to take on the demand of these passengers shifting from air to rail; and how efforts to make a modal shift across Europe have ramped up recently.



Elsewhere, in Ukraine, the war continues. six months on from Putin’s invasion in February, we look at how the rail sector has been impacted by the conflict as we timeline the sanctions that have impacted passenger and freight operations in the surrounding region.



We also learn about how Blickfeld’s LiDAR technology is being used in a research project looking into shunting assistance systems for freight, profile a new Bluetooth solution being rolled out in Belgium to track train positions instead of GPS, and speak to CKDelta about the deployment of data-driven solutions in the rail industry – and why a sustainable rail infrastructure requires new data solutions.

Peter Nilson, editor

In this issue

Bespoke investment can accelerate rail decarbonisation

Jasleen Mann speaks with Antonio Colla, global railway marketing & sales manager at ABB, about the rail industry’s potential for decarbonisation.

France’s domestic short-haul flight ban is only possible thanks to the railway

France has implemented a ban on domestic short-haul air routes that could be travelled via train in under two and a half hours. According to Peter Nilson, the decision is only made possible by the country’s history of investment in high-speed rail.

Is Qatar’s rail network ready for the World Cup?

The awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was controversial for a host of reasons, not least the nation’s capability to host the large influx of visitors for the tournament. Luke Christou explores how the country has bolstered its transit network to boost capacity.

What killed public transport in the US?

Jon Whiteaker and Viola Caon look at how the US ended up with a substandard public transport system that suffers from underinvestment, despite being in the world’s richest economy.

City Valley Link: Lancashire rail proposal to build on heritage line

A new business case for a rail link in East Lancashire has been submitted to the Department for Transport. The proposal uses the existing East Lancashire Heritage Railway as the foundation of the new rail link. Peter Nilson finds out why the heritage railway is unhappy.

The Elizabeth Line is a success: so what about Crossrail 2?

Following the launch of the Elizabeth Line, Boris Johnson said that the UK Government should be “getting on with” building Crossrail 2. Andrew Tunnicliffe reports.

Fresh warnings made about “irreparable” environmental damage of HS2

New arguments have emerged that the HS2 development, in its current form, is causing too much irreparable damage to the environment. Jasleen Mann reports.

Next issue preview

In our 100th issue, we find out how the industry is aiming to improve safety in railway operations. How are railway lines being protected from new environmental dangers, and what new technology is being implemented to improve security onboard trains and at stations?

