How is supply chain & logistics innovation progressing in the railway industry?

Research and innovation in supply chain & logistics in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector has stagnated in the last quarter.

The most recent figures show that the number of supply chain and logistics related patent applications in the industry stood at 28 in the three months ending February – down from 43 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to supply chain and logistics followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 50 in the three months ending February 2021 to 25 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

Supply chain and logistics is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

United Parcel Service was the top supply chain and logistics innovator in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the US, filed 39 supply chain and logistics related patents in the three months ending February. That was down from 51 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by US-based companies FedEx with 30 supply chain and logistics patent applications, Ryder System with 3 applications, and Uber Technologies with 3 applications.