April 13, 2022updated 12 Apr 2022 10:12am

Europe is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry data analytics roles

Some parts of the world are investing more heavily in data analytics roles than others

By Data Journalism Team

Europe was the fastest growing region for data analytics hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending February.

The number of roles in Europe made up 12.2% of total data analytics jobs – up from 10.2% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 1.6 year-on-year percentage point change in data analytics roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include data analytics, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and, importantly, where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for data analytics job ads in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was Hungary, which saw 0% of all data analytics job adverts in the three months ending February 2021, increasing to 5.7% in the three months ending February this year.

That was followed by Australia (up 1.1 percentage points), India (1.1), and Belgium (0.3).

The top country for data analytics roles in the railway industry is the US, which saw 65.6% of all roles advertised in the three months ending February.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for data analytics workers in the railway industry?

Some 5.9% of all railway industry data analytics roles were advertised in Bengaluru (India) in the three months ending February.

That was followed by Chicago (US) with 5.9%, Budapest (Hungary) with 4.9%, and Dallas (US) with 3.7%.

