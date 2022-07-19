Cloud innovation among railway industry companies has dropped off in the last year

Research and innovation in cloud in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of related patent applications in the industry stood at 38 in the three months ending May – down from 43 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 50 in the three months ending May 2021 to 36 in the same period in 2022.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Uber Technologies Inc was the top innovator in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed 10 related patents in the three months ending May. That was down from 16 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the United States based FedEx Corp with 10 patent applications, South Korea based Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd (7 applications), and the United States based United Parcel Service Inc (6 applications).