View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Analysis
April 26, 2022updated 25 Apr 2022 5:25pm

Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry IoT roles

Some parts of the world are investing more heavily in internet of things roles than others

By Data Journalism Team

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for internet of things (IoT) hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending February.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 10.2% of total IoT jobs – up from 9.4% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 0.7 year-on-year percentage point change in IoT roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include internet of things, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for IoT job ads in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 59.7% of all IoT job adverts in the three months ending February 2021, increasing to 70.1% in the three months ending February this year.

That was followed by the United Kingdom (up 3.7 percentage points), Hong Kong (0.8), and India (-0.0999999999999996).

The top country for IoT roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 70.1% of all roles advertised in the three months ending February.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for IoT workers in the railway industry?

Some 13% of all railway industry IoT roles were advertised in Mahwah (United States) in the three months ending February.

That was followed by Louisville (United States) with 13%, Atlanta (United States) with 10.7%, and Alpharetta (United States) with 9.3%.

Related Companies
TTInspect / Aarsleff Rail A/S

Automatic Vision Inspection Systems for Trains

Visit Profile
NUCAP Energy

Metal Surface Enhancement Technology for Better Heat Transfer

Visit Profile
Nencki

Bogie Testing and Maintenance Equipment

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU