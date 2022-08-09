Artificial intelligence innovation among railway industry companies has dropped off in the last three months

Research and innovation in artificial intelligence in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of AI related patent applications in the industry stood at 15 in the three months ending June – down from 26 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to AI followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 9 in the three months ending June 2021 to 7 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

AI is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp was the top AI innovator in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed 7 AI related patents in the three months ending June. That was up from 1 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the South Korea based Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd with 3 AI patent applications, the United States based Uber Technologies Inc (3 applications), and the United States based FedEx Corp (1 applications).